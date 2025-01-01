$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,712 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and capable truck that can handle any job? Look no further than this 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat, available now at Smithers Toyota! This white pickup truck boasts a diesel engine and automatic transmission, making it a smooth and efficient ride. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any terrain, whether it's a snowy driveway or a muddy construction site.
This F-350 Lariat is loaded with features that will make your driving experience more comfortable and convenient. Enjoy the luxury of heated power mirrors, a power rear window with defroster, and a powerful audio system with seek-scan, clock, and speed-compensated volume control. Stay safe and secure with features like lane keeping alert, lane departure warning, and Ford Co-Pilot360, which includes pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking (AEB), blind spot information system (BLIS), and cross-traffic alert. This truck has only 76,712 km on the odometer, so it's ready for many more miles of adventure.
Here are five of the most exciting features of this F-350 Lariat:
- Ford Co-Pilot360: This suite of advanced safety features includes pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, blind spot information system, and cross-traffic alert, giving you peace of mind on the road.
- Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors: These mirrors provide excellent visibility when towing, making it easier to maneuver and avoid obstacles.
- Lane Keeping Alert and Lane Departure Warning: These features help you stay in your lane, reducing the risk of accidents.
- Power Heated Side Mirrors: Keep your mirrors clear and free of ice in the winter with the heated power mirrors.
- Diesel Engine: This powerful engine provides ample torque and fuel efficiency, making it ideal for towing and hauling heavy loads.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a powerful and well-equipped Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat. Visit Smithers Toyota today to learn more!
