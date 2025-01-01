Menu
<p>Looking for a powerful and capable truck that can handle any job? Look no further than this 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat, available now at Smithers Toyota! This white pickup truck boasts a diesel engine and automatic transmission, making it a smooth and efficient ride. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any terrain, whether its a snowy driveway or a muddy construction site.</p> <p>This F-350 Lariat is loaded with features that will make your driving experience more comfortable and convenient. Enjoy the luxury of heated power mirrors, a power rear window with defroster, and a powerful audio system with seek-scan, clock, and speed-compensated volume control. Stay safe and secure with features like lane keeping alert, lane departure warning, and Ford Co-Pilot360, which includes pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking (AEB), blind spot information system (BLIS), and cross-traffic alert. This truck has only 76,712 km on the odometer, so its ready for many more miles of adventure.</p> <p>Here are five of the most exciting features of this F-350 Lariat:</p> <ol> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360:</strong> This suite of advanced safety features includes pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, blind spot information system, and cross-traffic alert, giving you peace of mind on the road.</li> <li><strong>Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors:</strong> These mirrors provide excellent visibility when towing, making it easier to maneuver and avoid obstacles.</li> <li><strong>Lane Keeping Alert and Lane Departure Warning:</strong> These features help you stay in your lane, reducing the risk of accidents.</li> <li><strong>Power Heated Side Mirrors:</strong> Keep your mirrors clear and free of ice in the winter with the heated power mirrors.</li> <li><strong>Diesel Engine:</strong> This powerful engine provides ample torque and fuel efficiency, making it ideal for towing and hauling heavy loads.</li> </ol> <p>Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a powerful and well-equipped Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat. Visit Smithers Toyota today to learn more!</p> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Location

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package
1918.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Rear centre armrest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Engine Compartment And Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

