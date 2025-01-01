Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this used 2020 Toyota Highlander XLE, available now at Smithers Toyota! This all-wheel-drive beauty, finished in a sleek Magnetic Grey Metallic, is perfect for families and adventurers alike. With only 67,522 KM on the odometer, this Highlander is ready to provide years of comfortable and dependable driving.</p> <p>Inside, youll find a well-appointed cabin designed for comfort and convenience. The XLE trim offers a host of features, including heated front seats, a sunroof, and a user-friendly infotainment system. The Highlanders versatile interior provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. This Highlander is equipped with a suite of safety features, including a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection and a blind spot monitor, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this 2020 Toyota Highlander XLE stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Enjoy cozy comfort on chilly mornings.</li> <li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feel.</li> <li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Stay aware of your surroundings with this essential safety feature.</li> <li><strong>Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Provides confident handling in all weather conditions.</li> <li><strong>Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection:</strong> Helps keep you and your loved ones safe.</li> </ul> <p>Visit Smithers Toyota today to experience this exceptional SUV for yourself!</p> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Location

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

Used
67,522KM
VIN 5TDGZRBH6LS510141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 01G3 Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
68 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Axle Ratio: 3.003
Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder
GVWR: 2,690 kgs (5,930 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Tires: P235/65R18
Wheels: Unique 18" Alloy
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Tracker System
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
8-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
SofTex Leatherette Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat, driver power lumbar support, power driver variable cushion length and 4-way power passenger seat
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

