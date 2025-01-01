$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 01G3 Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,522 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2020 Toyota Highlander XLE, available now at Smithers Toyota! This all-wheel-drive beauty, finished in a sleek Magnetic Grey Metallic, is perfect for families and adventurers alike. With only 67,522 KM on the odometer, this Highlander is ready to provide years of comfortable and dependable driving.
Inside, you'll find a well-appointed cabin designed for comfort and convenience. The XLE trim offers a host of features, including heated front seats, a sunroof, and a user-friendly infotainment system. The Highlander's versatile interior provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. This Highlander is equipped with a suite of safety features, including a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection and a blind spot monitor, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.
Here are five features that make this 2020 Toyota Highlander XLE stand out:
- Heated Front Seats: Enjoy cozy comfort on chilly mornings.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feel.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Stay aware of your surroundings with this essential safety feature.
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive: Provides confident handling in all weather conditions.
- Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection: Helps keep you and your loved ones safe.
Visit Smithers Toyota today to experience this exceptional SUV for yourself!
