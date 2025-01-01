Menu
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE, available now at Smithers Toyota! This Magnetic Grey Metallic beauty is ready for your next adventure, boasting a comfortable interior and a suite of features designed to enhance your driving experience. With only 67,113 KM on the odometer, this RAV4 is just getting started. Its all-wheel-drive capability makes it perfect for navigating Canadian roads in any season, while its fuel-efficient engine keeps your wallet happy.

This RAV4 XLE is packed with features that prioritize both safety and convenience. From its advanced safety technologies to its comfortable interior, this SUV is designed to make every drive enjoyable. Youll appreciate the thoughtful details, like the heated front seats and the power liftgate, which add a touch of luxury to your daily commute. Visit Smithers Toyota today to see this exceptional RAV4 for yourself!

Here are five standout features of this 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE:

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel: Enjoy the comfort of a warm steering wheel on those chilly Canadian mornings.
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof: Let the sunshine in with the touch of a button.
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0: Drive with confidence knowing you have advanced safety features like Lane Tracing Assist and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist: Stay aware of your surroundings with this crucial safety feature.
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access: Easily load and unload your cargo with the convenience of a power liftgate.

2021 Toyota RAV4

67,113 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

12915110

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

Logo_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,113KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV5MC241552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 01G3 Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25192A
  • Mileage 67,113 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE, available now at Smithers Toyota! This Magnetic Grey Metallic beauty is ready for your next adventure, boasting a comfortable interior and a suite of features designed to enhance your driving experience. With only 67,113 KM on the odometer, this RAV4 is just getting started. Its all-wheel-drive capability makes it perfect for navigating Canadian roads in any season, while its fuel-efficient engine keeps your wallet happy.


This RAV4 XLE is packed with features that prioritize both safety and convenience. From its advanced safety technologies to its comfortable interior, this SUV is designed to make every drive enjoyable. You'll appreciate the thoughtful details, like the heated front seats and the power liftgate, which add a touch of luxury to your daily commute. Visit Smithers Toyota today to see this exceptional RAV4 for yourself!


Here are five standout features of this 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE:


  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel: Enjoy the comfort of a warm steering wheel on those chilly Canadian mornings.
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof: Let the sunshine in with the touch of a button.
  • Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0: Drive with confidence knowing you have advanced safety features like Lane Tracing Assist and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.
  • Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist: Stay aware of your surroundings with this crucial safety feature.
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access: Easily load and unload your cargo with the convenience of a power liftgate.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
55 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.177 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,091 kgs (4,609.9 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and Stop and Start engine system (S&S)
511.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 225/65R17
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Interior

glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and manual adjustable passenger seats
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smithers Toyota

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

2021 Toyota RAV4