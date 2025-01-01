$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 01G3 Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25192A
- Mileage 67,113 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE, available now at Smithers Toyota! This Magnetic Grey Metallic beauty is ready for your next adventure, boasting a comfortable interior and a suite of features designed to enhance your driving experience. With only 67,113 KM on the odometer, this RAV4 is just getting started. Its all-wheel-drive capability makes it perfect for navigating Canadian roads in any season, while its fuel-efficient engine keeps your wallet happy.
This RAV4 XLE is packed with features that prioritize both safety and convenience. From its advanced safety technologies to its comfortable interior, this SUV is designed to make every drive enjoyable. You'll appreciate the thoughtful details, like the heated front seats and the power liftgate, which add a touch of luxury to your daily commute. Visit Smithers Toyota today to see this exceptional RAV4 for yourself!
Here are five standout features of this 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE:
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel: Enjoy the comfort of a warm steering wheel on those chilly Canadian mornings.
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof: Let the sunshine in with the touch of a button.
- Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0: Drive with confidence knowing you have advanced safety features like Lane Tracing Assist and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.
- Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist: Stay aware of your surroundings with this crucial safety feature.
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access: Easily load and unload your cargo with the convenience of a power liftgate.
Smithers Toyota
250-847-9302
Alternate Numbers1-866-844-6723
250-847-9302