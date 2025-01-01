$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 0218 Midnight Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,405 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE, available now at Smithers Toyota! This sleek SUV, finished in a sophisticated Midnight Black Metallic, is ready to take on your daily adventures. With only 75405KM on the odometer, this RAV4 is just getting started. It's the perfect blend of practicality, comfort, and Toyota's renowned dependability. This RAV4 LE is equipped with everything you need for a comfortable and safe driving experience.
This RAV4 LE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here are a few highlights:
- Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0: Drive with confidence knowing you have advanced safety features like Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, and Automatic Highbeams.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the assurance of all-wheel drive, providing superior traction and control.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility: Seamlessly integrate your smartphone for easy access to navigation, music, and more through the 7" touchscreen.
- Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert: Stay aware of your surroundings with these crucial safety features, making lane changes and backing up safer and easier.
Visit Smithers Toyota today to experience this exceptional RAV4 LE for yourself!
