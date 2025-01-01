Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Check out this used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE, available now at Smithers Toyota! This RAV4 is a fantastic choice for anyone seeking a versatile vehicle thats perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. With its sleek Blueprint exterior and comfortable black SofTex interior, this RAV4 is sure to turn heads. It has a well-maintained odometer reading of 89,666 KM, offering plenty of life and value.</p> <p>This RAV4 XLE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Its equipped with a fuel-efficient gasoline engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making every journey a breeze. The RAV4s spacious interior and ample cargo space provide plenty of room for passengers and gear, while its advanced safety features offer peace of mind on the road. This RAV4 is ready to take on whatever your day throws at it.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this RAV4 XLE a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety technologies like Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Lane Tracing Assist.</li> <li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable, even on the coldest Canadian mornings.</li> <li><strong>Power Liftgate:</strong> Effortlessly access the cargo area with the touch of a button.</li> <li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert:</strong> Stay aware of your surroundings and navigate traffic with ease.</li> <li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy the open air and sunshine with the express open/close sliding and tilting glass sunroof.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2021 Toyota RAV4

89,666 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
13324016

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

  1. 13324016
  2. 13324016
  3. 13324016
  4. 13324016
  5. 13324016
  6. 13324016
  7. 13324016
  8. 13324016
  9. 13324016
  10. 13324016
  11. 13324016
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $990
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
89,666KM
VIN 2T3W1RFV0MC162132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 08X8 Blueprint
  • Interior Colour Black, SofTex Seat Trim
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25176AA
  • Mileage 89,666 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Check out this used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE, available now at Smithers Toyota! This RAV4 is a fantastic choice for anyone seeking a versatile vehicle that's perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. With its sleek Blueprint exterior and comfortable black SofTex interior, this RAV4 is sure to turn heads. It has a well-maintained odometer reading of 89,666 KM, offering plenty of life and value.


This RAV4 XLE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. It's equipped with a fuel-efficient gasoline engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making every journey a breeze. The RAV4's spacious interior and ample cargo space provide plenty of room for passengers and gear, while its advanced safety features offer peace of mind on the road. This RAV4 is ready to take on whatever your day throws at it.


Here are five standout features that make this RAV4 XLE a must-see:


  • Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety technologies like Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Lane Tracing Assist.
  • Heated Front Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable, even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
  • Power Liftgate: Effortlessly access the cargo area with the touch of a button.
  • Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert: Stay aware of your surroundings and navigate traffic with ease.
  • Sunroof: Enjoy the open air and sunshine with the express open/close sliding and tilting glass sunroof.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

A
08X8
M

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
55 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.177 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,091 kgs (4,609.9 lbs)
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and Stop and Start engine system (S&S)
511.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 225/65R17
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and manual adjustable passenger seats
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM
BLUEPRINT
RAV4 XLE Grade

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smithers Toyota

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Smithers, BC
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE 89,666 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Venza LE for sale in Smithers, BC
2024 Toyota Venza LE 45,567 KM $43,388 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander HYBRID XLE for sale in Smithers, BC
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander HYBRID XLE 21,229 KM $64,998 + tax & lic

Email Smithers Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smithers Toyota

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

Call Dealer

250-847-XXXX

(click to show)

250-847-9302

Alternate Numbers
1-866-844-6723
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Smithers Toyota

250-847-9302

2021 Toyota RAV4