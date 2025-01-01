$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 08X8 Blueprint
- Interior Colour Black, SofTex Seat Trim
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25176AA
- Mileage 89,666 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Check out this used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE, available now at Smithers Toyota! This RAV4 is a fantastic choice for anyone seeking a versatile vehicle that's perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. With its sleek Blueprint exterior and comfortable black SofTex interior, this RAV4 is sure to turn heads. It has a well-maintained odometer reading of 89,666 KM, offering plenty of life and value.
This RAV4 XLE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. It's equipped with a fuel-efficient gasoline engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making every journey a breeze. The RAV4's spacious interior and ample cargo space provide plenty of room for passengers and gear, while its advanced safety features offer peace of mind on the road. This RAV4 is ready to take on whatever your day throws at it.
Here are five standout features that make this RAV4 XLE a must-see:
- Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety technologies like Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Lane Tracing Assist.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable, even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
- Power Liftgate: Effortlessly access the cargo area with the touch of a button.
- Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert: Stay aware of your surroundings and navigate traffic with ease.
- Sunroof: Enjoy the open air and sunshine with the express open/close sliding and tilting glass sunroof.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Smithers Toyota
