2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 01G3 Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,755 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Carpages.ca has a fantastic 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE, ready to take on your next adventure. This all-wheel-drive crossover is perfect for navigating Canadian roads in any weather, offering both comfort and capability. With only 69755KM on the odometer, this RAV4 is just getting started!
This RAV4 XLE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its advanced safety technology to its comfortable interior, this SUV is built to impress. You'll appreciate the thoughtful design and the attention to detail that Toyota is known for. This RAV4 is ready to be your daily driver, your weekend warrior, or your family's go-to vehicle.
Here are five features that make this RAV4 XLE stand out:
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Stay comfortable on those chilly Canadian mornings.
- Sunroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with the express open/close sliding and tilting glass sunroof.
- Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Lane Tracing Assist.
- Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Assist: Stay aware of your surroundings with this crucial safety feature.
- Power Liftgate: Make loading and unloading cargo a breeze.
