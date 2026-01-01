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<p>Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and adventure with this exceptional used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE, now available at Smithers Toyota. This all-wheel-drive SUV is designed to elevate your daily commute and weekend getaways alike, offering a sophisticated driving experience without compromise. With only 116,452 kilometers on the odometer, this RAV4 Prime SE is ready for its next chapter, providing you with Toyotas renowned reliability and cutting-edge hybrid technology.</p> <p>Step inside and experience a cabin crafted for comfort and convenience. The RAV4 Prime SE boasts a spacious interior with premium cloth seating, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a heated leather steering wheel, ensuring youre comfortable in any weather. Its advanced infotainment system, complete with Bluetooth connectivity and streaming audio, keeps you connected and entertained on the go. Plus, with features like the back-up camera and Blind Spot Monitor, youll navigate with confidence and ease.</p> <p>This 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE is more than just a vehicle; its a smart investment in your driving future. Visit Smithers Toyota today to explore this fantastic SUV and see how it can transform your travels.</p> <p>Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Powertrain:</strong> Experience incredible fuel efficiency and the ability to drive on electric power alone for shorter trips, significantly reducing your fuel costs and environmental impact.</li> <li><strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD):</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy Canadian winters to gravel cottage roads, thanks to the intelligent and responsive all-wheel-drive system.</li> <li><strong>Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing youre protected by a suite of advanced safety features, including Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.</li> <li><strong>Heated Front Bucket Seats & Heated Leather Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable during those chilly Canadian mornings with these luxurious and practical amenities.</li> <li><strong>18" Alloy Wheels:</strong> Enhance the RAV4 Prime SEs sporty aesthetic and provide a smooth, stable ride with these stylish and durable alloy wheels.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

116,452 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14100619

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

SE

Location

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

  1. 14100619
  2. 14100619
  3. 14100619
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
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Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

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+ taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $990
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
116,452KM
VIN JTMGB3FV2MD019323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 0218 Midnight Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26119A
  • Mileage 116,452 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and adventure with this exceptional used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE, now available at Smithers Toyota. This all-wheel-drive SUV is designed to elevate your daily commute and weekend getaways alike, offering a sophisticated driving experience without compromise. With only 116,452 kilometers on the odometer, this RAV4 Prime SE is ready for its next chapter, providing you with Toyota's renowned reliability and cutting-edge hybrid technology.


Step inside and experience a cabin crafted for comfort and convenience. The RAV4 Prime SE boasts a spacious interior with premium cloth seating, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a heated leather steering wheel, ensuring you're comfortable in any weather. Its advanced infotainment system, complete with Bluetooth connectivity and streaming audio, keeps you connected and entertained on the go. Plus, with features like the back-up camera and Blind Spot Monitor, you'll navigate with confidence and ease.


This 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE is more than just a vehicle; it's a smart investment in your driving future. Visit Smithers Toyota today to explore this fantastic SUV and see how it can transform your travels.


Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE:


  • Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Powertrain: Experience incredible fuel efficiency and the ability to drive on electric power alone for shorter trips, significantly reducing your fuel costs and environmental impact.
  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy Canadian winters to gravel cottage roads, thanks to the intelligent and responsive all-wheel-drive system.
  • Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're protected by a suite of advanced safety features, including Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats & Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable during those chilly Canadian mornings with these luxurious and practical amenities.
  • 18" Alloy Wheels: Enhance the RAV4 Prime SE's sporty aesthetic and provide a smooth, stable ride with these stylish and durable alloy wheels.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
55 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
TBD Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically Controlled
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and hybrid synergy drive
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,508 kgs (5,530 lbs)
588.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger, 12 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 2.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 18.1 kWh Capacity

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wi-Fi Connect with up to 2GB within 3-month trial Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat and 2-way power adjustable lumbar support

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Smithers Toyota

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

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250-847-XXXX

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250-847-9302

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1-866-844-6723
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Smithers Toyota

250-847-9302

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime