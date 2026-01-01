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2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
SE
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
SE
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 0218 Midnight Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26119A
- Mileage 116,452 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and adventure with this exceptional used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE, now available at Smithers Toyota. This all-wheel-drive SUV is designed to elevate your daily commute and weekend getaways alike, offering a sophisticated driving experience without compromise. With only 116,452 kilometers on the odometer, this RAV4 Prime SE is ready for its next chapter, providing you with Toyota's renowned reliability and cutting-edge hybrid technology.
Step inside and experience a cabin crafted for comfort and convenience. The RAV4 Prime SE boasts a spacious interior with premium cloth seating, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a heated leather steering wheel, ensuring you're comfortable in any weather. Its advanced infotainment system, complete with Bluetooth connectivity and streaming audio, keeps you connected and entertained on the go. Plus, with features like the back-up camera and Blind Spot Monitor, you'll navigate with confidence and ease.
This 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE is more than just a vehicle; it's a smart investment in your driving future. Visit Smithers Toyota today to explore this fantastic SUV and see how it can transform your travels.
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE:
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Powertrain: Experience incredible fuel efficiency and the ability to drive on electric power alone for shorter trips, significantly reducing your fuel costs and environmental impact.
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy Canadian winters to gravel cottage roads, thanks to the intelligent and responsive all-wheel-drive system.
- Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're protected by a suite of advanced safety features, including Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.
- Heated Front Bucket Seats & Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable during those chilly Canadian mornings with these luxurious and practical amenities.
- 18" Alloy Wheels: Enhance the RAV4 Prime SE's sporty aesthetic and provide a smooth, stable ride with these stylish and durable alloy wheels.
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