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<p>Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and sophistication with this pre-owned 2021 Toyota Venza XLE, now available at Smithers Toyota. This stunning hybrid SUV is designed for those who demand both style and substance, offering a premium driving experience without compromise. With only 54,061 kilometers on the odometer, this Venza XLE is ready to embark on your next adventure, providing exceptional fuel economy thanks to its advanced hybrid powertrain. Its sleek design, comfortable interior, and intelligent all-wheel-drive system make it an ideal choice for navigating Canadian roads in any season.</p> <p>Step inside the Venza XLE and youll be greeted by a refined cabin that prioritizes comfort and convenience. The XLE trim level boasts premium features that elevate every drive, from the heated leather steering wheel to the dual-zone automatic climate control. Whether youre commuting to work or heading out for a weekend getaway, the Venza XLE offers a quiet, smooth, and connected ride, supported by Toyotas renowned reliability and innovative technology.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that truly make this 2021 Toyota Venza XLE shine:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0:</strong> Drive with unparalleled peace of mind thanks to a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features, including Collision Mitigation-Front and Rear, Lane Tracing Assist, and Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, all designed to help protect you and your passengers.</li> <li><strong>Hybrid Synergy Drive:</strong> Experience exceptional fuel efficiency and a smooth, responsive driving experience with the Venzas advanced 2.5L 4-Cylinder hybrid engine, delivering impressive performance while minimizing your environmental footprint.</li> <li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence. The Venzas Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive system provides superior traction and stability, ensuring a secure and capable drive whether youre facing rain, snow, or rough terrain.</li> <li><strong>Heated Leather Steering Wheel & Premium Interior:</strong> Enjoy ultimate comfort during colder months with the luxurious heated leather steering wheel, complemented by a refined interior featuring leatherette accents and a host of amenities designed for your enjoyment.</li> <li><strong>19" Alloy Wheels & LED Headlamps:</strong> Turn heads with the Venzas stylish 19-inch alloy wheels and the striking presence of Auto On/Off Projector Beam LED Headlamps, ensuring excellent visibility and a sophisticated aesthetic.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2021 Toyota Venza

54,061 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Toyota Venza

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
14144380

2021 Toyota Venza

XLE

Location

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

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+ taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $990
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
54,061KM
VIN JTEAAAAH2MJ031130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 04X1 TITANIUM GLOW
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,061 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and sophistication with this pre-owned 2021 Toyota Venza XLE, now available at Smithers Toyota. This stunning hybrid SUV is designed for those who demand both style and substance, offering a premium driving experience without compromise. With only 54,061 kilometers on the odometer, this Venza XLE is ready to embark on your next adventure, providing exceptional fuel economy thanks to its advanced hybrid powertrain. Its sleek design, comfortable interior, and intelligent all-wheel-drive system make it an ideal choice for navigating Canadian roads in any season.


Step inside the Venza XLE and you'll be greeted by a refined cabin that prioritizes comfort and convenience. The XLE trim level boasts premium features that elevate every drive, from the heated leather steering wheel to the dual-zone automatic climate control. Whether you're commuting to work or heading out for a weekend getaway, the Venza XLE offers a quiet, smooth, and connected ride, supported by Toyota's renowned reliability and innovative technology.


Here are 5 features that truly make this 2021 Toyota Venza XLE shine:


  • Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0: Drive with unparalleled peace of mind thanks to a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features, including Collision Mitigation-Front and Rear, Lane Tracing Assist, and Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, all designed to help protect you and your passengers.
  • Hybrid Synergy Drive: Experience exceptional fuel efficiency and a smooth, responsive driving experience with the Venza's advanced 2.5L 4-Cylinder hybrid engine, delivering impressive performance while minimizing your environmental footprint.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence. The Venza's Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive system provides superior traction and stability, ensuring a secure and capable drive whether you're facing rain, snow, or rough terrain.
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel & Premium Interior: Enjoy ultimate comfort during colder months with the luxurious heated leather steering wheel, complemented by a refined interior featuring leatherette accents and a host of amenities designed for your enjoyment.
  • 19" Alloy Wheels & LED Headlamps: Turn heads with the Venza's stylish 19-inch alloy wheels and the striking presence of Auto On/Off Projector Beam LED Headlamps, ensuring excellent visibility and a sophisticated aesthetic.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
57 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
TBD Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Quasi-Dual Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically Controlled
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,232 kgs (4,920 lbs)
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i -inc: hybrid synergy drive
410.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Mobile hotspot internet access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Safety Connect Tracker System
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leatherette/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
(ICS) Intelligent Clearance Sonar Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Laminated Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Bodyside Cladding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Wheels: 19" Alloy
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

9 SPEAKERS
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Smithers Toyota

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

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250-847-XXXX

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250-847-9302

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1-866-844-6723
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Smithers Toyota

250-847-9302

2021 Toyota Venza