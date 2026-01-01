$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Venza
XLE
2021 Toyota Venza
XLE
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Price Breakdown
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 04X1 TITANIUM GLOW
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,061 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and sophistication with this pre-owned 2021 Toyota Venza XLE, now available at Smithers Toyota. This stunning hybrid SUV is designed for those who demand both style and substance, offering a premium driving experience without compromise. With only 54,061 kilometers on the odometer, this Venza XLE is ready to embark on your next adventure, providing exceptional fuel economy thanks to its advanced hybrid powertrain. Its sleek design, comfortable interior, and intelligent all-wheel-drive system make it an ideal choice for navigating Canadian roads in any season.
Step inside the Venza XLE and you'll be greeted by a refined cabin that prioritizes comfort and convenience. The XLE trim level boasts premium features that elevate every drive, from the heated leather steering wheel to the dual-zone automatic climate control. Whether you're commuting to work or heading out for a weekend getaway, the Venza XLE offers a quiet, smooth, and connected ride, supported by Toyota's renowned reliability and innovative technology.
Here are 5 features that truly make this 2021 Toyota Venza XLE shine:
- Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0: Drive with unparalleled peace of mind thanks to a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features, including Collision Mitigation-Front and Rear, Lane Tracing Assist, and Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, all designed to help protect you and your passengers.
- Hybrid Synergy Drive: Experience exceptional fuel efficiency and a smooth, responsive driving experience with the Venza's advanced 2.5L 4-Cylinder hybrid engine, delivering impressive performance while minimizing your environmental footprint.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence. The Venza's Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive system provides superior traction and stability, ensuring a secure and capable drive whether you're facing rain, snow, or rough terrain.
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel & Premium Interior: Enjoy ultimate comfort during colder months with the luxurious heated leather steering wheel, complemented by a refined interior featuring leatherette accents and a host of amenities designed for your enjoyment.
- 19" Alloy Wheels & LED Headlamps: Turn heads with the Venza's stylish 19-inch alloy wheels and the striking presence of Auto On/Off Projector Beam LED Headlamps, ensuring excellent visibility and a sophisticated aesthetic.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Smithers Toyota
Email Smithers Toyota
Smithers Toyota
Call Dealer
250-847-XXXX(click to show)
250-847-9302
Alternate Numbers1-866-844-6723
+ taxes & licensing>
250-847-9302