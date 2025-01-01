Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Smithers, BC

2022 Toyota RAV4

81,272 KM

Details Features

$34,778

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle
12423279

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

  1. 12423279
  2. 12423279
  3. 12423279
  4. 12423279
  5. 12423279
  6. 12423279
  7. 12423279
  8. 12423279
  9. 12423279
  10. 12423279
  11. 12423279
Contact Seller
Toyota Certified Used

Toyota Certified Used

Affordable, reliable, smart... Great cars you can count on! With Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, you just can't lose. Get a vehicle you love, and peace of mind knowing Toyota's got your back.

$34,778

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$33,788

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $990

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$34,778
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
81,272KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV4NC290132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 0040 WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,272 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
55 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.177 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,091 kgs (4,610 lbs)
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
499.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Mobile hotspot internet access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline, driver seat manual adjustable height and driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota) Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation-Front
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
WHEELS: 17" STEEL
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: P225/65R17
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: Audio -inc: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 7" touch screen and 6 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smithers Toyota

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA6 GT for sale in Smithers, BC
2018 Mazda MAZDA6 GT 79,068 KM $23,288 + tax & lic

Email Smithers Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smithers Toyota

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

Call Dealer

250-847-XXXX

(click to show)

250-847-9302

Alternate Numbers
1-866-844-6723
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,778

+ taxes & licensing

Smithers Toyota

250-847-9302

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota RAV4