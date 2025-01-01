Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient SUV? Check out this stunning 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE, available now at Smithers Toyota! This beauty boasts a vibrant Ruby Flare Pearl exterior and is ready to take on any adventure with its all-wheel-drive capability. With only 44,245 KM on the odometer, this RAV4 Hybrid is practically brand new and offers a fantastic opportunity to own a top-of-the-line SUV.</p> <p>This RAV4 Hybrid XLE is packed with features designed for comfort, convenience, and safety. Youll enjoy a smooth and efficient ride thanks to its hybrid engine, perfect for navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and anyone with an active lifestyle. Dont miss out on the chance to own this exceptional vehicle!</p> <p>Here are five features that make this RAV4 Hybrid XLE stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy the open air and sunshine with the express open/close sliding and tilting glass sunroof.</li> <li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable during those chilly Canadian winters with heated front bucket seats.</li> <li><strong>Toyota Safety Sense 2.0:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing you have advanced safety features like Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Lane Tracing Assist.</li> <li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Change lanes safely with the help of the blind spot monitor with lane change assist.</li> <li><strong>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with the integrated infotainment system, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Toyota RAV4

44,245 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

12864743

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

Logo_OneOwner

VIN 2T3RWRFV2NW138669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 03T3 RUBY FLARE PEARL
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
57 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Axle Ratio: TBD
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and hybrid synergy drive
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,232 kgs (4,920 lbs)
542.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
4-Way Passenger Seat
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Mobile hotspot internet access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver w/lumbar support and manual adjustable passenger seats adjustments
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota) Emergency Sos Capability

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: Audio -inc: Android Auto compatibility, 7" touch screen, 6 speakers, Apple CarPlay compatibility and 5 USB charging ports

