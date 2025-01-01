$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 03T3 RUBY FLARE PEARL
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,245 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient SUV? Check out this stunning 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE, available now at Smithers Toyota! This beauty boasts a vibrant Ruby Flare Pearl exterior and is ready to take on any adventure with its all-wheel-drive capability. With only 44,245 KM on the odometer, this RAV4 Hybrid is practically brand new and offers a fantastic opportunity to own a top-of-the-line SUV.
This RAV4 Hybrid XLE is packed with features designed for comfort, convenience, and safety. You'll enjoy a smooth and efficient ride thanks to its hybrid engine, perfect for navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and anyone with an active lifestyle. Don't miss out on the chance to own this exceptional vehicle!
Here are five features that make this RAV4 Hybrid XLE stand out:
- Sunroof: Enjoy the open air and sunshine with the express open/close sliding and tilting glass sunroof.
- Heated Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable during those chilly Canadian winters with heated front bucket seats.
- Toyota Safety Sense 2.0: Drive with confidence knowing you have advanced safety features like Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Lane Tracing Assist.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Change lanes safely with the help of the blind spot monitor with lane change assist.
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Stay connected and entertained with the integrated infotainment system, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
