Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for adventure? Smithers Toyota has a rugged and capable 2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara ready to take you there! This black beauty is a four-door SUV, perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. With only 96105KM on the odometer, this Wrangler is ready for many more adventures. Its automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive system make it a breeze to handle any terrain, while its comfortable interior and impressive features ensure a smooth and enjoyable ride for you and your passengers.</p> <p>This Wrangler Sahara is packed with features designed for both convenience and off-road capability. From its durable construction to its advanced technology, this Jeep is built to impress. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, this Wrangler offers the versatility and performance you need.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this 2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Selec-Speed Control:</strong> Conquer challenging terrains with ease.</li> <li><strong>SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System:</strong> Stay connected and secure.</li> <li><strong>Mobile Hotspot Internet Access:</strong> Stay connected on the go.</li> <li><strong>Parkview Back-Up Camera:</strong> Makes parking and maneuvering a breeze.</li> <li><strong>Freedom Panel Storage Bag:</strong> Enjoy the open air with ease.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 Jeep Wrangler

96,105 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Watch This Vehicle
13103759

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

  1. 13103759
  2. 13103759
  3. 13103759
  4. 13103759
  5. 13103759
  6. 13103759
  7. 13103759
  8. 13103759
  9. 13103759
  10. 13103759
  11. 13103759
  12. 13103759
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $990
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
96,105KM
VIN 1C4HJXEN2PW586608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for adventure? Smithers Toyota has a rugged and capable 2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara ready to take you there! This black beauty is a four-door SUV, perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. With only 96105KM on the odometer, this Wrangler is ready for many more adventures. Its automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive system make it a breeze to handle any terrain, while its comfortable interior and impressive features ensure a smooth and enjoyable ride for you and your passengers.


This Wrangler Sahara is packed with features designed for both convenience and off-road capability. From its durable construction to its advanced technology, this Jeep is built to impress. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, this Wrangler offers the versatility and performance you need.


Here are five features that make this 2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara stand out:


  • Selec-Speed Control: Conquer challenging terrains with ease.
  • SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System: Stay connected and secure.
  • Mobile Hotspot Internet Access: Stay connected on the go.
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera: Makes parking and maneuvering a breeze.
  • Freedom Panel Storage Bag: Enjoy the open air with ease.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front license plate bracket
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap
Flip-Up Rear Window
Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Manual Convertible Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Tires: P255/70R18 All-Season
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
552w Regular Amplifier

Mechanical

HD suspension
Auxiliary Battery
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Selec-Speed Control
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
3 Skid Plates
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
81.4 L Fuel Tank
Stop/Start Dual Battery System
547.9 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smithers Toyota

Used 2024 Toyota Tundra TRD Off Road L for sale in Smithers, BC
2024 Toyota Tundra TRD Off Road L 29,094 KM $65,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Smithers, BC
2018 Nissan Rogue SV 206,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport for sale in Smithers, BC
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 126,813 KM $41,588 + tax & lic

Email Smithers Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smithers Toyota

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

Call Dealer

250-847-XXXX

(click to show)

250-847-9302

Alternate Numbers
1-866-844-6723
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Smithers Toyota

250-847-9302

2023 Jeep Wrangler