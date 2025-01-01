$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,105 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for adventure? Smithers Toyota has a rugged and capable 2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara ready to take you there! This black beauty is a four-door SUV, perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. With only 96105KM on the odometer, this Wrangler is ready for many more adventures. Its automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive system make it a breeze to handle any terrain, while its comfortable interior and impressive features ensure a smooth and enjoyable ride for you and your passengers.
This Wrangler Sahara is packed with features designed for both convenience and off-road capability. From its durable construction to its advanced technology, this Jeep is built to impress. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, this Wrangler offers the versatility and performance you need.
Here are five features that make this 2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara stand out:
- Selec-Speed Control: Conquer challenging terrains with ease.
- SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System: Stay connected and secure.
- Mobile Hotspot Internet Access: Stay connected on the go.
- Parkview Back-Up Camera: Makes parking and maneuvering a breeze.
- Freedom Panel Storage Bag: Enjoy the open air with ease.
Vehicle Features
