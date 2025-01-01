$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage
X-Line
2023 Kia Sportage
X-Line
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2023 Kia Sportage X-Line, now available at Smithers Toyota! This eye-catching blue SUV is a perfect blend of practicality and modern design, ready to elevate your daily drives and weekend adventures. With only 67,900 KM on the odometer, this Sportage is just getting started, offering you years of reliable performance and comfort. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in various weather conditions, making it an ideal choice for Canadian roads.
Inside, you'll find a well-appointed cabin designed with your comfort in mind. The X-Line trim offers a range of features to enhance your driving experience, from heated front seats to a heated leather steering wheel. Advanced safety technologies like Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist provide added peace of mind on every journey. This Sportage is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement of style and a commitment to a comfortable and secure driving experience.
Here are five standout features that make this Kia Sportage X-Line a must-see:
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort on chilly mornings.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist: Stay safe with advanced safety technology.
- Heated Front Bucket Seats: Experience luxurious comfort on every drive.
- Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance Back-Up Camera: Make parking a breeze.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Smithers Toyota
Email Smithers Toyota
Smithers Toyota
Call Dealer
250-847-XXXX(click to show)
250-847-9302
Alternate Numbers1-866-844-6723
+ taxes & licensing>
250-847-9302