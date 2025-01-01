Menu
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this used 2023 Kia Sportage X-Line, now available at Smithers Toyota! This eye-catching blue SUV is a perfect blend of practicality and modern design, ready to elevate your daily drives and weekend adventures. With only 67,900 KM on the odometer, this Sportage is just getting started, offering you years of reliable performance and comfort. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in various weather conditions, making it an ideal choice for Canadian roads.

Inside, youll find a well-appointed cabin designed with your comfort in mind. The X-Line trim offers a range of features to enhance your driving experience, from heated front seats to a heated leather steering wheel. Advanced safety technologies like Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist provide added peace of mind on every journey. This Sportage is more than just a vehicle; its a statement of style and a commitment to a comfortable and secure driving experience.

Here are five standout features that make this Kia Sportage X-Line a must-see:

Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort on chilly mornings.
All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist: Stay safe with advanced safety technology.
Heated Front Bucket Seats: Experience luxurious comfort on every drive.
Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance Back-Up Camera: Make parking a breeze.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2023 Kia Sportage X-Line, now available at Smithers Toyota! This eye-catching blue SUV is a perfect blend of practicality and modern design, ready to elevate your daily drives and weekend adventures. With only 67,900 KM on the odometer, this Sportage is just getting started, offering you years of reliable performance and comfort. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in various weather conditions, making it an ideal choice for Canadian roads.


Inside, you'll find a well-appointed cabin designed with your comfort in mind. The X-Line trim offers a range of features to enhance your driving experience, from heated front seats to a heated leather steering wheel. Advanced safety technologies like Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist provide added peace of mind on every journey. This Sportage is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement of style and a commitment to a comfortable and secure driving experience.


Here are five standout features that make this Kia Sportage X-Line a must-see:


  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort on chilly mornings.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
  • Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist: Stay safe with advanced safety technology.
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats: Experience luxurious comfort on every drive.
  • Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance Back-Up Camera: Make parking a breeze.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.648 Axle Ratio
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,200 kgs (4,850 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: Drive Mode Select
54.1 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L GDI+MPI DOHC I4 CVVT -inc: idle, stop and go

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Selective service internet access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat and power driver seat w/2-way lumbar
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance Back-Up Camera
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Ped/Cyclist

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels: 19" Alloy
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Tires: 235/55R19
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
6 harman/kardon Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Kia Sportage