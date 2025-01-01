Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT, now available at Smithers Toyota! This rugged 4-wheel drive truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a powerful engine and a comfortable interior. With a sleek grey exterior and a practical design, this RAM 1500 Classic is built to impress. It has 83216KM on the odometer.</p> <p>This RAM 1500 Classic SLT is packed with features designed for both work and play. From the practical block heater, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings, to the convenient Parkview Back-Up Camera, this truck has you covered. The SLT trim offers a blend of comfort and functionality, making every drive enjoyable.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this RAM 1500 Classic SLT a great choice:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ready for Anything:</strong> The 4-wheel drive system ensures youre prepared for any road condition.</li> <li><strong>Built-in Convenience:</strong> The block heater is perfect for those cold Canadian winters.</li> <li><strong>Safety First:</strong> The Parkview Back-Up Camera makes parking and maneuvering a breeze.</li> <li><strong>Towing Ready:</strong> The trailer wiring harness makes towing easy.</li> <li><strong>Comfort and Control:</strong> Cruise control with steering wheel controls for a more relaxed driving experience.</li> </ul> <p>Visit Smithers Toyota today to see this impressive RAM 1500 Classic SLT for yourself!</p> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,216KM
VIN 3C6RR7LT8PG627716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,216 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Electronic Shift
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
766.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Storage Tray
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Black Rotary Shifter
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Exterior Mirrors
Active grille shutters
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
TIRES: P265/70R17 OWL ALL-SEASON
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

