2023 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,216 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT, now available at Smithers Toyota! This rugged 4-wheel drive truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a powerful engine and a comfortable interior. With a sleek grey exterior and a practical design, this RAM 1500 Classic is built to impress. It has 83216KM on the odometer.
This RAM 1500 Classic SLT is packed with features designed for both work and play. From the practical block heater, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings, to the convenient Parkview Back-Up Camera, this truck has you covered. The SLT trim offers a blend of comfort and functionality, making every drive enjoyable.
Here are five standout features that make this RAM 1500 Classic SLT a great choice:
- Ready for Anything: The 4-wheel drive system ensures you're prepared for any road condition.
- Built-in Convenience: The block heater is perfect for those cold Canadian winters.
- Safety First: The Parkview Back-Up Camera makes parking and maneuvering a breeze.
- Towing Ready: The trailer wiring harness makes towing easy.
- Comfort and Control: Cruise control with steering wheel controls for a more relaxed driving experience.
Visit Smithers Toyota today to see this impressive RAM 1500 Classic SLT for yourself!
