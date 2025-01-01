$31,998+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 08W7 Blue Crush Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,352 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Check out this used 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross LE, available now at Smithers Toyota! This versatile crossover is ready for your next adventure, boasting a striking Blue Crush Metallic exterior and a comfortable interior designed for everyday driving. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and smooth CVT transmission, you'll enjoy a pleasant driving experience whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road. This Corolla Cross has 84352KM on the odometer.
This Corolla Cross LE is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. It offers the practicality of an SUV with the renowned reliability of a Toyota. The all-wheel-drive system provides added confidence in various weather conditions, while the spacious interior and ample cargo space make it perfect for families and individuals alike. Don't miss the opportunity to own this well-equipped and dependable vehicle.
Here are five standout features of this 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross LE:
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort on those chilly Canadian mornings.
- Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA): Stay safe and aware with these advanced safety technologies.
- Automatic Air Conditioning: Maintain the perfect cabin temperature effortlessly.
- Heated Front Bucket Seats: Experience cozy comfort for both the driver and passenger.
- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control: Make highway driving a breeze with this smart cruise control system.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Smithers Toyota
Email Smithers Toyota
Smithers Toyota
Call Dealer
250-847-XXXX(click to show)
250-847-9302
Alternate Numbers1-866-844-6723
+ taxes & licensing>
250-847-9302