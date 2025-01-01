Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Check out this used 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross LE, available now at Smithers Toyota! This versatile crossover is ready for your next adventure, boasting a striking Blue Crush Metallic exterior and a comfortable interior designed for everyday driving. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and smooth CVT transmission, youll enjoy a pleasant driving experience whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the open road. This Corolla Cross has 84352KM on the odometer.

This Corolla Cross LE is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. It offers the practicality of an SUV with the renowned reliability of a Toyota. The all-wheel-drive system provides added confidence in various weather conditions, while the spacious interior and ample cargo space make it perfect for families and individuals alike. Don't miss the opportunity to own this well-equipped and dependable vehicle.

Here are five standout features of this 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross LE:

Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort on those chilly Canadian mornings.
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA): Stay safe and aware with these advanced safety technologies.
Automatic Air Conditioning: Maintain the perfect cabin temperature effortlessly.
Heated Front Bucket Seats: Experience cozy comfort for both the driver and passenger.
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control: Make highway driving a breeze with this smart cruise control system.

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

84,352 KM

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE

13051283

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

Logo_NoBadges

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Used
84,352KM
VIN 7MUCAABG4PV058717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 08W7 Blue Crush Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,352 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Check out this used 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross LE, available now at Smithers Toyota! This versatile crossover is ready for your next adventure, boasting a striking Blue Crush Metallic exterior and a comfortable interior designed for everyday driving. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and smooth CVT transmission, you'll enjoy a pleasant driving experience whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road. This Corolla Cross has 84352KM on the odometer.


This Corolla Cross LE is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. It offers the practicality of an SUV with the renowned reliability of a Toyota. The all-wheel-drive system provides added confidence in various weather conditions, while the spacious interior and ample cargo space make it perfect for families and individuals alike. Don't miss the opportunity to own this well-equipped and dependable vehicle.


Here are five standout features of this 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross LE:


  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort on those chilly Canadian mornings.
  • Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA): Stay safe and aware with these advanced safety technologies.
  • Automatic Air Conditioning: Maintain the perfect cabin temperature effortlessly.
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats: Experience cozy comfort for both the driver and passenger.
  • Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control: Make highway driving a breeze with this smart cruise control system.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Tv Tuner Pre-Wiring
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: sequential shift mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,021 kgs (4,456 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and stop and start engine system (S&S)
4.01 Axle Ratio
531.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline, manual adjustable height, manual adjustable fore/aft and passenger seat manual adjustable recline
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control w/Curve Speed Management

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P215/65R17
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smithers Toyota

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

