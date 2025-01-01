Menu
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE, available now at Smithers Toyota! This all-wheel-drive RAV4 is ready for any adventure, offering a comfortable and practical driving experience. With its sleek Silver Sky Metallic exterior and a host of features, this RAV4 is sure to turn heads while providing the safety and dependability you expect from a Toyota. This particular model has 84470KM on the odometer.

Inside, youll find a well-equipped cabin designed for your comfort and convenience. The RAV4 LE boasts a range of features, including modern technology and safety systems. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, this RAV4 is prepared to handle it all.

Here are five standout features that make this RAV4 LE a must-see:

  • Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+: Drive with confidence knowing you have advanced safety features like Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Alert, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable, even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
  • Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Assist: Make lane changes safer and easier with this helpful technology.
  • Back-Up Camera: Parking and maneuvering in tight spaces is a breeze with the integrated back-up camera.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Experience enhanced traction and control in various driving conditions.

Smithers Toyota

250-847-9302

250-847-9302

Used
84,470KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV4PC345634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 01D6 Silver Sky Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,470 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE, available now at Smithers Toyota! This all-wheel-drive RAV4 is ready for any adventure, offering a comfortable and practical driving experience. With its sleek Silver Sky Metallic exterior and a host of features, this RAV4 is sure to turn heads while providing the safety and dependability you expect from a Toyota. This particular model has 84470KM on the odometer.


Inside, you'll find a well-equipped cabin designed for your comfort and convenience. The RAV4 LE boasts a range of features, including modern technology and safety systems. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, this RAV4 is prepared to handle it all.


Here are five standout features that make this RAV4 LE a must-see:


  • Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+: Drive with confidence knowing you have advanced safety features like Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Alert, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable, even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
  • Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Assist: Make lane changes safer and easier with this helpful technology.
  • Back-Up Camera: Parking and maneuvering in tight spaces is a breeze with the integrated back-up camera.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Experience enhanced traction and control in various driving conditions.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
57 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.177 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,091 kgs (4,610 lbs)
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
499.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Mobile hotspot internet access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety Connect w/up to 10-year trial Tracker System
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
WHEELS: 17" STEEL
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: P225/65R17
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Toyota RAV4