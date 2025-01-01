$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
LE
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 01D6 Silver Sky Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,470 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE, available now at Smithers Toyota! This all-wheel-drive RAV4 is ready for any adventure, offering a comfortable and practical driving experience. With its sleek Silver Sky Metallic exterior and a host of features, this RAV4 is sure to turn heads while providing the safety and dependability you expect from a Toyota. This particular model has 84470KM on the odometer.
Inside, you'll find a well-equipped cabin designed for your comfort and convenience. The RAV4 LE boasts a range of features, including modern technology and safety systems. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, this RAV4 is prepared to handle it all.
Here are five standout features that make this RAV4 LE a must-see:
- Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+: Drive with confidence knowing you have advanced safety features like Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Alert, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.
- Heated Front Bucket Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable, even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
- Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Assist: Make lane changes safer and easier with this helpful technology.
- Back-Up Camera: Parking and maneuvering in tight spaces is a breeze with the integrated back-up camera.
- All-Wheel Drive: Experience enhanced traction and control in various driving conditions.
Vehicle Features
