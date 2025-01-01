$34,878+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
2023 Toyota RAV4
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 01G3 Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,412 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE, available now at Smithers Toyota! This all-wheel-drive RAV4, with only 70,412 KM on the odometer, is ready for your next adventure. Its sleek Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and practical design make it a great choice for both city driving and weekend getaways. This RAV4 LE is packed with features designed for comfort, safety, and convenience, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable driving experience for you and your passengers.
This RAV4 LE is equipped with a suite of modern features to enhance your driving experience. You'll find a comfortable interior with heated front bucket seats, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Safety is a priority, with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ including features like Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. Plus, the inclusion of Safety Connect with a trial Tracker System provides added peace of mind.
Here are five standout features of this 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE:
- Heated Front Bucket Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable, even on the coldest days.
- Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+: Advanced safety features to help keep you and your loved ones safe on the road.
- All-Wheel Drive: Provides enhanced traction and control in various driving conditions.
- Back-Up Camera: Makes parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze.
- Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and audio streaming.
