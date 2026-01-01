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2023 Toyota RAV4
XLE
2023 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 01G3 Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black, SofTex Seat Trim
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26142A
- Mileage 51,509 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of adventure and everyday practicality with this exceptional used 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE, now available at Smithers Toyota. Dressed in a sophisticated Magnetic Grey Metallic, this all-wheel-drive SUV is ready to tackle Canadian roads with confidence, no matter the season. With only 51,509 kilometers on the odometer, this RAV4 XLE offers a fantastic opportunity to own a nearly new vehicle packed with modern technology and renowned Toyota reliability. Its spacious interior and versatile cargo area make it ideal for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways.
This 2023 RAV4 XLE is more than just a vehicle; it's your partner in exploration. The intelligent all-wheel-drive system provides superior traction and stability, ensuring you feel secure on any terrain. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and connected cabin designed with your convenience in mind. From its advanced safety features to its user-friendly infotainment system, every detail has been crafted to enhance your driving experience. Come down to Smithers Toyota and see for yourself why the RAV4 continues to be a top choice for drivers across Canada.
Here are 5 features that truly make this 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE shine:
- Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+: Drive with unparalleled peace of mind thanks to a comprehensive suite of advanced safety technologies, including Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, all designed to help protect you and your loved ones.
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access: Effortlessly load and unload groceries, sports equipment, or luggage with the convenient power liftgate, making your daily tasks and adventures that much easier.
- Express Open/Close Sliding and Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy an open-air feel with the one-touch express sunroof, adding a touch of luxury and enhancing the cabin's airy ambiance.
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel: Experience ultimate comfort during those chilly Canadian mornings with a heated steering wheel, featuring a premium leather and metal-look finish for a refined touch.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence. This RAV4's advanced all-wheel-drive system intelligently distributes power to the wheels that need it most, providing exceptional grip and stability in rain, snow, or on uneven terrain.
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