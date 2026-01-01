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<p>Discover the perfect blend of adventure and everyday practicality with this exceptional used 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE, now available at Smithers Toyota. Dressed in a sophisticated Magnetic Grey Metallic, this all-wheel-drive SUV is ready to tackle Canadian roads with confidence, no matter the season. With only 51,509 kilometers on the odometer, this RAV4 XLE offers a fantastic opportunity to own a nearly new vehicle packed with modern technology and renowned Toyota reliability. Its spacious interior and versatile cargo area make it ideal for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways.</p> <p>This 2023 RAV4 XLE is more than just a vehicle; its your partner in exploration. The intelligent all-wheel-drive system provides superior traction and stability, ensuring you feel secure on any terrain. Inside, youll find a comfortable and connected cabin designed with your convenience in mind. From its advanced safety features to its user-friendly infotainment system, every detail has been crafted to enhance your driving experience. Come down to Smithers Toyota and see for yourself why the RAV4 continues to be a top choice for drivers across Canada.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that truly make this 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE shine:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+:</strong> Drive with unparalleled peace of mind thanks to a comprehensive suite of advanced safety technologies, including Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, all designed to help protect you and your loved ones.</li> <li><strong>Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access:</strong> Effortlessly load and unload groceries, sports equipment, or luggage with the convenient power liftgate, making your daily tasks and adventures that much easier.</li> <li><strong>Express Open/Close Sliding and Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy an open-air feel with the one-touch express sunroof, adding a touch of luxury and enhancing the cabins airy ambiance.</li> <li><strong>Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel:</strong> Experience ultimate comfort during those chilly Canadian mornings with a heated steering wheel, featuring a premium leather and metal-look finish for a refined touch.</li> <li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence. This RAV4s advanced all-wheel-drive system intelligently distributes power to the wheels that need it most, providing exceptional grip and stability in rain, snow, or on uneven terrain.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 Toyota RAV4

51,509 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
14187317

2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $990
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
51,509KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV2PC355349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 01G3 Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black, SofTex Seat Trim
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26142A
  • Mileage 51,509 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of adventure and everyday practicality with this exceptional used 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE, now available at Smithers Toyota. Dressed in a sophisticated Magnetic Grey Metallic, this all-wheel-drive SUV is ready to tackle Canadian roads with confidence, no matter the season. With only 51,509 kilometers on the odometer, this RAV4 XLE offers a fantastic opportunity to own a nearly new vehicle packed with modern technology and renowned Toyota reliability. Its spacious interior and versatile cargo area make it ideal for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways.


This 2023 RAV4 XLE is more than just a vehicle; it's your partner in exploration. The intelligent all-wheel-drive system provides superior traction and stability, ensuring you feel secure on any terrain. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and connected cabin designed with your convenience in mind. From its advanced safety features to its user-friendly infotainment system, every detail has been crafted to enhance your driving experience. Come down to Smithers Toyota and see for yourself why the RAV4 continues to be a top choice for drivers across Canada.


Here are 5 features that truly make this 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE shine:


  • Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+: Drive with unparalleled peace of mind thanks to a comprehensive suite of advanced safety technologies, including Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, all designed to help protect you and your loved ones.
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access: Effortlessly load and unload groceries, sports equipment, or luggage with the convenient power liftgate, making your daily tasks and adventures that much easier.
  • Express Open/Close Sliding and Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy an open-air feel with the one-touch express sunroof, adding a touch of luxury and enhancing the cabin's airy ambiance.
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel: Experience ultimate comfort during those chilly Canadian mornings with a heated steering wheel, featuring a premium leather and metal-look finish for a refined touch.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence. This RAV4's advanced all-wheel-drive system intelligently distributes power to the wheels that need it most, providing exceptional grip and stability in rain, snow, or on uneven terrain.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

A
01G3
M

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
57 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.177 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,091 kgs (4,610 lbs)
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
511.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Guest Driver Monitor (Remote Connect)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Interior

Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Mobile hotspot internet access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety Connect w/up to 10-year trial Tracker System
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and manual passenger seats adjustments
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: P225/65R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC
BLACK, SEAT TRIM
RAV4 XLE Grade

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Smithers Toyota

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

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250-847-XXXX

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250-847-9302

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1-866-844-6723
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Smithers Toyota

250-847-9302

2023 Toyota RAV4