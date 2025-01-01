$52,867+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tundra
SR
2023 Toyota Tundra
SR
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
$52,867
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 0218 MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC
- Interior Colour BLACK, SOFTEX SEAT TRIM
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25091A
- Mileage 49,052 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any terrain with this powerful and stylish 2023 Toyota Tundra SR, available now at Smithers Toyota. This 4-wheel drive pickup truck boasts a sleek Midnight Black Metallic exterior and a comfortable black Softex seat trim interior. With only 49,052 km on the odometer, this Tundra is practically brand new and ready for adventure.
This Tundra SR is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you safe on the road. Enjoy the convenience of a backup camera, driver information centre, and cruise control with steering wheel controls. Stay connected with the integrated roof antenna and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a perimeter alarm and anti-lock brakes.
Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Tundra SR:
- Powerful 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 Intercooled Engine: This engine delivers impressive power and efficiency, making it perfect for towing and hauling.
- Tundra SR5 Sport Package: This package adds sporty styling elements, including black accents and a unique grille, giving this Tundra a more aggressive look.
- Class IV Towing Equipment: This Tundra is ready to tackle any towing job with its Class IV hitch and trailer sway control.
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility: Stay connected and entertained with your favourite apps and music through wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
- 8" Display with Toyota Multimedia System: Enjoy a seamless and intuitive infotainment experience with the 8" display, featuring HD Radio, SiriusXM audio, and Drive Connect.
Visit Smithers Toyota today to experience this incredible Tundra SR for yourself.
Vehicle Features
