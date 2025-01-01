Menu
Get ready to conquer any terrain with this powerful and stylish 2023 Toyota Tundra SR, available now at Smithers Toyota. This 4-wheel drive pickup truck boasts a sleek Midnight Black Metallic exterior and a comfortable black Softex seat trim interior. With only 49,052 km on the odometer, this Tundra is practically brand new and ready for adventure.

This Tundra SR is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you safe on the road. Enjoy the convenience of a backup camera, driver information centre, and cruise control with steering wheel controls. Stay connected with the integrated roof antenna and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a perimeter alarm and anti-lock brakes.

Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Tundra SR:

Powerful 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 Intercooled Engine: This engine delivers impressive power and efficiency, making it perfect for towing and hauling.
Tundra SR5 Sport Package: This package adds sporty styling elements, including black accents and a unique grille, giving this Tundra a more aggressive look.
Class IV Towing Equipment: This Tundra is ready to tackle any towing job with its Class IV hitch and trailer sway control.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility: Stay connected and entertained with your favourite apps and music through wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
8" Display with Toyota Multimedia System: Enjoy a seamless and intuitive infotainment experience with the 8" display, featuring HD Radio, SiriusXM audio, and Drive Connect.

Visit Smithers Toyota today to experience this incredible Tundra SR for yourself.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2023 Toyota Tundra

49,052 KM

$52,867

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tundra

SR

12503821

2023 Toyota Tundra

SR

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

Toyota Certified Used

Toyota Certified Used

Affordable, reliable, smart... Great cars you can count on! With Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, you just can't lose. Get a vehicle you love, and peace of mind knowing Toyota's got your back.

$52,867

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,052KM
VIN 5TFLA5DB8PX058510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 0218 MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC
  • Interior Colour BLACK, SOFTEX SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25091A
  • Mileage 49,052 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to conquer any terrain with this powerful and stylish 2023 Toyota Tundra SR, available now at Smithers Toyota. This 4-wheel drive pickup truck boasts a sleek Midnight Black Metallic exterior and a comfortable black Softex seat trim interior. With only 49,052 km on the odometer, this Tundra is practically brand new and ready for adventure.


This Tundra SR is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you safe on the road. Enjoy the convenience of a backup camera, driver information centre, and cruise control with steering wheel controls. Stay connected with the integrated roof antenna and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a perimeter alarm and anti-lock brakes.


Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Tundra SR:


  • Powerful 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 Intercooled Engine: This engine delivers impressive power and efficiency, making it perfect for towing and hauling.
  • Tundra SR5 Sport Package: This package adds sporty styling elements, including black accents and a unique grille, giving this Tundra a more aggressive look.
  • Class IV Towing Equipment: This Tundra is ready to tackle any towing job with its Class IV hitch and trailer sway control.
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility: Stay connected and entertained with your favourite apps and music through wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
  • 8" Display with Toyota Multimedia System: Enjoy a seamless and intuitive infotainment experience with the 8" display, featuring HD Radio, SiriusXM audio, and Drive Connect.

Visit Smithers Toyota today to experience this incredible Tundra SR for yourself.


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

D
0218
M

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Regular Ride Suspension
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
85 L Fuel Tank
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 Intercooled -inc: stop and start engine system
GVWR: 3,270 kgs (7,210 lbs)
825.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Tracker System
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
ADAPTIVE
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: Toyota Multimedia w/8" Display -inc: USB input/charging port, HD Radio, SiriusXM audio, Drive Connect (cloud navigation, intelligent assistant, Destination Assist) w/paid subscription required, wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility, wireless Andr...

Additional Features

BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM
MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC
TUNDRA SR5 SPORT PACKAGE

Smithers Toyota

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-XXXX

250-847-9302

$52,867

+ taxes & licensing

Smithers Toyota

250-847-9302

2023 Toyota Tundra