2024 RAM 3500
Big Horn
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,715 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Check out this used 2024 RAM 3500 Big Horn, now available at Smithers Toyota! This powerful 4-wheel-drive truck is ready to tackle tough jobs and long hauls with its robust diesel engine and automatic transmission. With a clean white exterior and a comfortable interior, this RAM 3500 is as stylish as it is capable. This truck has only 39,715 KM on the odometer.
This RAM 3500 Big Horn is packed with features designed for both work and comfort. From its integrated trailer wiring harness to its convenient storage solutions, this truck is built to make your life easier. The Big Horn trim offers a blend of practicality and style, making it a great choice for both work and everyday driving.
Here are five standout features that make this RAM 3500 Big Horn a must-see:
- Ready for Anything: The 4-wheel-drive system ensures you're prepared for any road condition, from snowy highways to off-road adventures.
- Built to Tow: The trailer wiring harness makes towing a breeze, perfect for hauling equipment, trailers, or recreational vehicles.
- Comfort and Convenience: Enjoy features like cruise control, a driver information centre, and a comfortable cloth interior, making every drive enjoyable.
- Heavy-Duty Performance: The diesel engine provides the power and torque you need for demanding tasks, while the automatic transmission offers smooth shifting.
- Safety First: Equipped with multiple airbags, side impact beams, and a tire pressure monitoring system, this truck prioritizes your safety on the road.
