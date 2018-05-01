Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Check out this used 2024 RAM 3500 Big Horn, now available at Smithers Toyota! This powerful 4-wheel-drive truck is ready to tackle tough jobs and long hauls with its robust diesel engine and automatic transmission. With a clean white exterior and a comfortable interior, this RAM 3500 is as stylish as it is capable. This truck has only 39,715 KM on the odometer.</p> <p>This RAM 3500 Big Horn is packed with features designed for both work and comfort. From its integrated trailer wiring harness to its convenient storage solutions, this truck is built to make your life easier. The Big Horn trim offers a blend of practicality and style, making it a great choice for both work and everyday driving.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this RAM 3500 Big Horn a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ready for Anything:</strong> The 4-wheel-drive system ensures youre prepared for any road condition, from snowy highways to off-road adventures.</li> <li><strong>Built to Tow:</strong> The trailer wiring harness makes towing a breeze, perfect for hauling equipment, trailers, or recreational vehicles.</li> <li><strong>Comfort and Convenience:</strong> Enjoy features like cruise control, a driver information centre, and a comfortable cloth interior, making every drive enjoyable.</li> <li><strong>Heavy-Duty Performance:</strong> The diesel engine provides the power and torque you need for demanding tasks, while the automatic transmission offers smooth shifting.</li> <li><strong>Safety First:</strong> Equipped with multiple airbags, side impact beams, and a tire pressure monitoring system, this truck prioritizes your safety on the road.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2024 RAM 3500

39,715 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 RAM 3500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle
12864728

2024 RAM 3500

Big Horn

Location

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

  1. 12864728
  2. 12864728
  3. 12864728
  4. 12864728
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $990
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
39,715KM
VIN 3C63R3HL0RG166263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,715 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Check out this used 2024 RAM 3500 Big Horn, now available at Smithers Toyota! This powerful 4-wheel-drive truck is ready to tackle tough jobs and long hauls with its robust diesel engine and automatic transmission. With a clean white exterior and a comfortable interior, this RAM 3500 is as stylish as it is capable. This truck has only 39,715 KM on the odometer.


This RAM 3500 Big Horn is packed with features designed for both work and comfort. From its integrated trailer wiring harness to its convenient storage solutions, this truck is built to make your life easier. The Big Horn trim offers a blend of practicality and style, making it a great choice for both work and everyday driving.


Here are five standout features that make this RAM 3500 Big Horn a must-see:


  • Ready for Anything: The 4-wheel-drive system ensures you're prepared for any road condition, from snowy highways to off-road adventures.
  • Built to Tow: The trailer wiring harness makes towing a breeze, perfect for hauling equipment, trailers, or recreational vehicles.
  • Comfort and Convenience: Enjoy features like cruise control, a driver information centre, and a comfortable cloth interior, making every drive enjoyable.
  • Heavy-Duty Performance: The diesel engine provides the power and torque you need for demanding tasks, while the automatic transmission offers smooth shifting.
  • Safety First: Equipped with multiple airbags, side impact beams, and a tire pressure monitoring system, this truck prioritizes your safety on the road.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Storage Tray
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Front Armrest w/Cup Holders
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
Passenger Seat
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
2-Way Rear Headrests
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Passenger Visor Vanity Mirror w/Passenger Illumination
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Global Telematics Box Module (TBM)
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Electronically Controlled Throttle
180 Amp Alternator
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
121.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 5,170 kg (11,400 lbs)
2018.5 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black grille w/chrome surround
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors
Mirror Running Lights
Exterior Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Clearance Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smithers Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE for sale in Smithers, BC
2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 44,245 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 RAM 3500 Big Horn for sale in Smithers, BC
2024 RAM 3500 Big Horn 39,715 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Smithers, BC
2019 RAM 1500 SPORT 112,995 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Smithers Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smithers Toyota

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

Call Dealer

250-847-XXXX

(click to show)

250-847-9302

Alternate Numbers
1-866-844-6723
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Smithers Toyota

250-847-9302

2024 RAM 3500