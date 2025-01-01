Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and efficient SUV thats ready for any adventure? Check out this used 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE, now available at Smithers Toyota! This sleek SUV boasts a striking Silver Sky Metallic exterior with a contrasting Black roof, making a bold statement on the road. With only 37,727 KM on the odometer, this RAV4 Hybrid XSE is practically brand new and ready to provide years of reliable performance. Its hybrid powertrain offers impressive fuel economy, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways.</p> <p>Inside, youll find a comfortable and well-equipped cabin designed with your convenience in mind. The RAV4 Hybrid XSE is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. This SUV is ready for anything, offering the perfect blend of practicality, style, and efficiency.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this RAV4 Hybrid XSE a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Heated Leather Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy ultimate comfort on chilly mornings with a luxurious heated steering wheel.</li> <li><strong>Express Open/Close Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in with the easy-to-use sunroof.</li> <li><strong>Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing youre protected by advanced safety features.</li> <li><strong>Hybrid Electric Motor:</strong> Experience impressive fuel efficiency and reduced emissions with the advanced hybrid powertrain.</li> <li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Looking for a stylish and efficient SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this used 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE, now available at Smithers Toyota! This sleek SUV boasts a striking Silver Sky Metallic exterior with a contrasting Black roof, making a bold statement on the road. With only 37,727 KM on the odometer, this RAV4 Hybrid XSE is practically brand new and ready to provide years of reliable performance. Its hybrid powertrain offers impressive fuel economy, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways.


Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-equipped cabin designed with your convenience in mind. The RAV4 Hybrid XSE is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. This SUV is ready for anything, offering the perfect blend of practicality, style, and efficiency.


Here are five standout features that make this RAV4 Hybrid XSE a must-see:


  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort on chilly mornings with a luxurious heated steering wheel.
  • Express Open/Close Sunroof: Let the sunshine in with the easy-to-use sunroof.
  • Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+: Drive with confidence knowing you're protected by advanced safety features.
  • Hybrid Electric Motor: Experience impressive fuel efficiency and reduced emissions with the advanced hybrid powertrain.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hybrid Electric Motor
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
55 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Axle Ratio: TBD
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and hybrid synergy drive
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,232 kgs (4,920 lbs)
542.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Interior

Immobilizer
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
4-Way Passenger Seat
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Mobile hotspot internet access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and manual adjustable passenger seats adjustments

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels w/Locks
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 225/60R18
Wheels: 18" Black Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Guest Driver Monitor (Remote Connect)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Automatic Equalizer
Regular Amplifier
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

