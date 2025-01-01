$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XSE
2024 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XSE
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 02QY Silver Sky Metallic with Black Roof
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,727 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and efficient SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this used 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE, now available at Smithers Toyota! This sleek SUV boasts a striking Silver Sky Metallic exterior with a contrasting Black roof, making a bold statement on the road. With only 37,727 KM on the odometer, this RAV4 Hybrid XSE is practically brand new and ready to provide years of reliable performance. Its hybrid powertrain offers impressive fuel economy, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-equipped cabin designed with your convenience in mind. The RAV4 Hybrid XSE is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. This SUV is ready for anything, offering the perfect blend of practicality, style, and efficiency.
Here are five standout features that make this RAV4 Hybrid XSE a must-see:
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort on chilly mornings with a luxurious heated steering wheel.
- Express Open/Close Sunroof: Let the sunshine in with the easy-to-use sunroof.
- Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+: Drive with confidence knowing you're protected by advanced safety features.
- Hybrid Electric Motor: Experience impressive fuel efficiency and reduced emissions with the advanced hybrid powertrain.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Smithers Toyota
Email Smithers Toyota
Smithers Toyota
Call Dealer
250-847-XXXX(click to show)
250-847-9302
Alternate Numbers1-866-844-6723
+ taxes & licensing>
250-847-9302