2024 Toyota RAV4
2024 Toyota RAV4
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 0218 Midnight Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,459 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this used 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE, available now at Smithers Toyota! This sleek SUV, finished in a sophisticated Midnight Black Metallic, is ready to take on your daily adventures. With only 60,459 KM on the odometer, this RAV4 offers a like-new driving experience. Its All-Wheel Drive capability ensures confident handling in various weather conditions, making it perfect for Canadian roads. The RAV4 LE is known for its practicality, fuel efficiency, and Toyota's renowned reliability.
This RAV4 LE is packed with features designed for comfort, convenience, and safety. You'll appreciate the spacious interior, perfect for families and those who love to travel. The automatic transmission and responsive engine provide a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. Plus, with Toyota's reputation for durability, you can be confident in your investment. Visit Smithers Toyota today to experience this exceptional RAV4 for yourself!
Here are five standout features of this 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE:
- Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+: Drive with confidence knowing you have advanced safety features like Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Alert, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.
- Heated Front Bucket Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable during those chilly Canadian winters.
- Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Assist: Enhance your awareness and safety on the road.
- All-Wheel Drive: Provides superior traction and control in all weather conditions.
- Back-Up Camera: Makes parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze.
