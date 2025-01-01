$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 01D6 Silver Sky Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,916 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this used 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE, available now at Smithers Toyota! This all-wheel-drive RAV4 is ready for any adventure, offering a comfortable and practical driving experience. With its sleek Silver Sky Metallic exterior and a well-equipped interior, this RAV4 is sure to turn heads while providing the space and features you need for everyday life. This RAV4 has only 53,916 KM on the odometer, meaning it's got plenty of life left for you to enjoy.
This RAV4 LE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its advanced safety technologies to its comfortable interior, this SUV is built to keep you and your passengers safe and entertained. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, the RAV4 LE is a perfect companion.
Here are five standout features of this 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE:
- Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+: Drive with confidence knowing you have advanced safety features like Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Alert, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
- Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Assist: Change lanes with ease and confidence, knowing you're aware of your surroundings.
- All-Wheel Drive: Tackle any weather condition with the added traction and stability of all-wheel drive.
- Back-Up Camera: Make parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze.
Vehicle Features
