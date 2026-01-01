Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Carpages.ca has a fantastic option for you: a used 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE! This all-wheel-drive crossover is ready for any adventure, offering the perfect blend of practicality and modern features. With only 54,689 KM on the odometer, this RAV4 is practically brand new and ready to hit the road with you. Its a great choice for families, commuters, and anyone who values safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency.</p> <p>This RAV4 LE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Youll enjoy the peace of mind that comes with Toyotas renowned reliability, along with a suite of modern technologies. The RAV4 LE is equipped with everything you need for a comfortable and connected ride.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this RAV4 LE a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing you have advanced safety features like collision mitigation, lane departure alert, and dynamic radar cruise control.</li> <li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest Canadian mornings.</li> <li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Assist:</strong> Navigate traffic with ease and confidence, thanks to this helpful safety feature.</li> <li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Tackle any weather condition with the assurance of all-wheel-drive capability.</li> <li><strong>Back-Up Camera:</strong> Parking and maneuvering in tight spaces is a breeze with the help of the back-up camera.</li> </ul>

2024 Toyota RAV4

54,689 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4

LE

13484308

2024 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,689KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV7RW447429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 0040 White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,689 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Carpages.ca has a fantastic option for you: a used 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE! This all-wheel-drive crossover is ready for any adventure, offering the perfect blend of practicality and modern features. With only 54,689 KM on the odometer, this RAV4 is practically brand new and ready to hit the road with you. It's a great choice for families, commuters, and anyone who values safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency.


This RAV4 LE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll enjoy the peace of mind that comes with Toyota's renowned reliability, along with a suite of modern technologies. The RAV4 LE is equipped with everything you need for a comfortable and connected ride.


Here are five standout features that make this RAV4 LE a must-see:


  • Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+: Drive with confidence knowing you have advanced safety features like collision mitigation, lane departure alert, and dynamic radar cruise control.
  • Heated Front Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
  • Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Assist: Navigate traffic with ease and confidence, thanks to this helpful safety feature.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Tackle any weather condition with the assurance of all-wheel-drive capability.
  • Back-Up Camera: Parking and maneuvering in tight spaces is a breeze with the help of the back-up camera.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
57 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.177 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,091 kgs (4,610 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
499.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Tracker System
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Mobile hotspot internet access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline, height and fore/aft

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
WHEELS: 17" STEEL
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: P225/65R17
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smithers Toyota

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Smithers Toyota

250-847-9302

2024 Toyota RAV4