$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4
LE
2024 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 0040 White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,689 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Carpages.ca has a fantastic option for you: a used 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE! This all-wheel-drive crossover is ready for any adventure, offering the perfect blend of practicality and modern features. With only 54,689 KM on the odometer, this RAV4 is practically brand new and ready to hit the road with you. It's a great choice for families, commuters, and anyone who values safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency.
This RAV4 LE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll enjoy the peace of mind that comes with Toyota's renowned reliability, along with a suite of modern technologies. The RAV4 LE is equipped with everything you need for a comfortable and connected ride.
Here are five standout features that make this RAV4 LE a must-see:
- Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+: Drive with confidence knowing you have advanced safety features like collision mitigation, lane departure alert, and dynamic radar cruise control.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
- Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Assist: Navigate traffic with ease and confidence, thanks to this helpful safety feature.
- All-Wheel Drive: Tackle any weather condition with the assurance of all-wheel-drive capability.
- Back-Up Camera: Parking and maneuvering in tight spaces is a breeze with the help of the back-up camera.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Smithers Toyota
Email Smithers Toyota
Smithers Toyota
Call Dealer
250-847-XXXX(click to show)
250-847-9302
Alternate Numbers1-866-844-6723
+ taxes & licensing>
250-847-9302