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2024 Toyota RAV4
LE
2024 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 01D6 Silver Sky Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this gently used 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE at Smithers Toyota! This all-wheel-drive crossover is perfect for navigating Canadian winters and weekend adventures alike. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a smooth and comfortable ride, whether you're commuting to work or exploring the great outdoors. The RAV4 LE offers a practical and spacious interior, making it ideal for families or anyone who needs extra cargo space.
This RAV4 LE is packed with features designed for your safety, comfort, and convenience. You'll find modern technology integrated throughout, ensuring a connected and enjoyable driving experience. From its advanced safety systems to its user-friendly infotainment, this RAV4 is ready to impress. Don't miss the opportunity to own a like-new Toyota RAV4, known for its legendary reliability and long-term value. Visit Smithers Toyota today to take it for a test drive!
Here are five standout features of this 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE:
- Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+: Drive with confidence knowing you have a suite of advanced safety features, including collision mitigation, lane departure alert, and dynamic radar cruise control, helping you stay safe on the road.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive, providing superior traction and control.
- Heated Front Bucket Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable during those chilly Canadian mornings with heated front seats.
- Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Assist: Navigate traffic with ease and confidence, thanks to the blind spot monitor and lane change assist features.
- Back-Up Camera: Parking and maneuvering in tight spaces is a breeze with the help of the back-up camera.
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