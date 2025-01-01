Menu
Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2024 Toyota Tundra SR5, now available at Smithers Toyota! This rugged 4-wheel drive truck is ready for anything, whether youre navigating city streets or tackling off-road adventures. With only 29,071 KM on the odometer, this Tundra is practically brand new and offers a fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and feature-packed vehicle. The exterior is a clean white, complemented by a stylish black interior with comfortable SofTex seat trim.

This Tundra SR5 is loaded with features designed for both convenience and performance. It boasts a powerful 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 engine, a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission, and the TRD Off Road Package, ensuring youre prepared for any terrain. The spacious interior offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for work or play. This truck is equipped with modern technology and safety features, making it a great choice for any driver.

Here are five standout features of this impressive Toyota Tundra SR5:

TRD Off Road Package: Conquer any trail with the included TRD Off Road Shock Absorbers, Downhill Assist Control, and more.
Advanced Safety: Stay safe with Pre-Collision System, Lane Change Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.
Powerful Performance: The 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 engine provides impressive power and efficiency.
Convenient Technology: Enjoy features like a Back-Up Camera, Driver Information Centre, and a Real-Time Traffic Display.
Towing Ready: Class IV Towing Equipment, including a hitch, brake controller, and trailer sway control.

2024 Toyota Tundra

29,071 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Tundra

SR5

13068469

2024 Toyota Tundra

SR5

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,071KM
VIN 5TFLA5EC5RX024289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 0040 White
  • Interior Colour Black, SofTex Seat Trim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25225A
  • Mileage 29,071 KM

Vehicle Description

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

C
0040
M

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Regular Ride Suspension
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 Intercooled -inc: stop and start engine system
GVWR: 3,329 kgs (7,340 lbs)
122 L Fuel Tank
780.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Transmission: 10-Speed Direct Shift Automatic -inc: drive mode select (sport, eco and normal modes)

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Wheel Well Trim
Regular Composite Box Style
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P265/70R18
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Tracker System
Delay Off Interior Lighting
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Media / Nav / Comm

9 SPEAKERS
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

White
BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Tundra TRD Off Road Package
TUNDRA TRD OFF ROAD PACKAGE -inc: TRD Off Road Shock Absorbers, DAC (Downhill Assist Control), TRD Heated Steering Wheel, Intuitive Parking Assist w/Auto Braking, TRD Front Grille, Wheels: 18" Offroad Alloy, TRD Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Multi-Terrai...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smithers Toyota

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Smithers Toyota

250-847-9302

2024 Toyota Tundra