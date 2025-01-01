$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Tundra
SR5
2024 Toyota Tundra
SR5
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 0040 White
- Interior Colour Black, SofTex Seat Trim
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25225A
- Mileage 29,071 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2024 Toyota Tundra SR5, now available at Smithers Toyota! This rugged 4-wheel drive truck is ready for anything, whether you're navigating city streets or tackling off-road adventures. With only 29,071 KM on the odometer, this Tundra is practically brand new and offers a fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and feature-packed vehicle. The exterior is a clean white, complemented by a stylish black interior with comfortable SofTex seat trim.
This Tundra SR5 is loaded with features designed for both convenience and performance. It boasts a powerful 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 engine, a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission, and the TRD Off Road Package, ensuring you're prepared for any terrain. The spacious interior offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for work or play. This truck is equipped with modern technology and safety features, making it a great choice for any driver.
Here are five standout features of this impressive Toyota Tundra SR5:
- TRD Off Road Package: Conquer any trail with the included TRD Off Road Shock Absorbers, Downhill Assist Control, and more.
- Advanced Safety: Stay safe with Pre-Collision System, Lane Change Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.
- Powerful Performance: The 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 engine provides impressive power and efficiency.
- Convenient Technology: Enjoy features like a Back-Up Camera, Driver Information Centre, and a Real-Time Traffic Display.
- Towing Ready: Class IV Towing Equipment, including a hitch, brake controller, and trailer sway control.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Smithers Toyota
Email Smithers Toyota
Smithers Toyota
Call Dealer
250-847-XXXX(click to show)
250-847-9302
Alternate Numbers1-866-844-6723
+ taxes & licensing>
250-847-9302