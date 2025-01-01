Menu
Looking for a spacious and fuel-efficient SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this used 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander HYBRID XLE, now available at Smithers Toyota! This impressive SUV, finished in a sleek Midnight Black Metallic, offers a perfect blend of practicality, comfort, and advanced technology. With only 21,229 KM on the odometer, this Grand Highlander is practically brand new and ready for your next adventure. Its hybrid powertrain delivers impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump while reducing your environmental footprint. Plus, with its all-wheel-drive system, youll have the confidence to navigate any road condition.

Inside, youll find a well-appointed cabin designed for both driver and passenger comfort. The Grand Highlander HYBRID XLE boasts a host of features to enhance your driving experience. From its advanced safety technologies to its premium interior touches, this SUV is designed to make every journey enjoyable. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional vehicle. Visit Smithers Toyota today and experience the Grand Highlander difference!

Here are five standout features of this 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander HYBRID XLE:

Hybrid Powertrain: Experience the perfect combination of power and efficiency with its advanced hybrid system, saving you money on fuel costs.
All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the reliable all-wheel-drive system.
Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable during those chilly Canadian winters.
Advanced Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind, knowing youre protected by a suite of cutting-edge safety technologies, including a Blind Spot Monitor and Pre-Collision System.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and adventurers alike.

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander

21,229 KM

$64,998

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander

HYBRID XLE

13318079

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander

HYBRID XLE

Location

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

Logo_NoBadges

$64,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,229KM
VIN 5TDACAB56SS041825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 0218 Midnight Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,229 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a spacious and fuel-efficient SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this used 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander HYBRID XLE, now available at Smithers Toyota! This impressive SUV, finished in a sleek Midnight Black Metallic, offers a perfect blend of practicality, comfort, and advanced technology. With only 21,229 KM on the odometer, this Grand Highlander is practically brand new and ready for your next adventure. Its hybrid powertrain delivers impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump while reducing your environmental footprint. Plus, with its all-wheel-drive system, you'll have the confidence to navigate any road condition.


Inside, you'll find a well-appointed cabin designed for both driver and passenger comfort. The Grand Highlander HYBRID XLE boasts a host of features to enhance your driving experience. From its advanced safety technologies to its premium interior touches, this SUV is designed to make every journey enjoyable. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional vehicle. Visit Smithers Toyota today and experience the Grand Highlander difference!


Here are five standout features of this 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander HYBRID XLE:


  • Hybrid Powertrain: Experience the perfect combination of power and efficiency with its advanced hybrid system, saving you money on fuel costs.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the reliable all-wheel-drive system.
  • Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable during those chilly Canadian winters.
  • Advanced Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind, knowing you're protected by a suite of cutting-edge safety technologies, including a Blind Spot Monitor and Pre-Collision System.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and adventurers alike.

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
3.64 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
65 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Tv Tuner Pre-Wiring
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED ECVT
Engine: 2.5L I4 Dynamic Force DOHC 16V D-4S -inc: Dual-injection w/VVT-iE and VVT-i and sealed nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) traction battery
6285# Gvwr 770.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Tracker System
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
8-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
SofTex Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated SofTex Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver seat w/lumbar support and 8-way power adjustable passenger seat
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control w/Curve Speed Management

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 255/65R18
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smithers Toyota

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-XXXX

250-847-9302

$64,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Smithers Toyota

250-847-9302

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander