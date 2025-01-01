$64,998+ taxes & licensing
HYBRID XLE
$64,998
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 0218 Midnight Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,229 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and fuel-efficient SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this used 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander HYBRID XLE, now available at Smithers Toyota! This impressive SUV, finished in a sleek Midnight Black Metallic, offers a perfect blend of practicality, comfort, and advanced technology. With only 21,229 KM on the odometer, this Grand Highlander is practically brand new and ready for your next adventure. Its hybrid powertrain delivers impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump while reducing your environmental footprint. Plus, with its all-wheel-drive system, you'll have the confidence to navigate any road condition.
Inside, you'll find a well-appointed cabin designed for both driver and passenger comfort. The Grand Highlander HYBRID XLE boasts a host of features to enhance your driving experience. From its advanced safety technologies to its premium interior touches, this SUV is designed to make every journey enjoyable. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional vehicle. Visit Smithers Toyota today and experience the Grand Highlander difference!
Here are five standout features of this 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander HYBRID XLE:
- Hybrid Powertrain: Experience the perfect combination of power and efficiency with its advanced hybrid system, saving you money on fuel costs.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the reliable all-wheel-drive system.
- Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable during those chilly Canadian winters.
- Advanced Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind, knowing you're protected by a suite of cutting-edge safety technologies, including a Blind Spot Monitor and Pre-Collision System.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and adventurers alike.
