$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 RAM 3500
Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box
2019 RAM 3500
Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box
Location
BC First Nations Financing
2198 Windsail Pl, Squamish, BC V8B 0H3
604-788-1378
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,500KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C63R3EL8KG600441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 88,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Exceptional 2019 Ram 3500 - Only 80,000 km!Looking for a heavy-duty truck that combines power and reliability? Look no further than this exceptional 2019 Ram 3500 with only 80,000 km on the odometer.This well-maintained truck is built to handle the toughest jobs with ease, making it an ideal choice for those who require superior towing capacity and performance. The Ram 3500 is renowned for its durability and capability, and this low-mileage example is no exception.Key Features:- Year: 2019- Model: Ram 3500- Mileage: 80,000 km- Condition: Excellent- Features: Heavy-duty towing capacity, spacious interior, advanced technology- Trim: LaramieWhether you're hauling heavy loads, towing trailers, or navigating challenging terrain, this 2019 Ram 3500 is ready for any task you throw its way. With only 80,000 km on the clock, you can enjoy the benefits of a reliable truck that still has plenty of life left in it.Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a capable and dependable truck that can handle anything you need it to. Contact me today to arrange a test drive and see for yourself the exceptional quality of this 2019 Ram 3500.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From BC First Nations Financing
2022 Honda Civic Touring 34,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer LIMITED 80,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email BC First Nations Financing
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
BC First Nations Financing
2198 Windsail Pl, Squamish, BC V8B 0H3
Call Dealer
604-788-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
BC First Nations Financing
604-788-1378
2019 RAM 3500