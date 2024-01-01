Menu
2019 RAM 3500

88,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

BC First Nations Financing

2198 Windsail Pl, Squamish, BC V8B 0H3

604-788-1378

  1. 1717547343
  2. 1717547346
  3. 1717547348
  4. 1717547351
  5. 1717547353
  6. 1717547356
  7. 1717547358
  8. 1717547361
  9. 1717547363
  10. 1717547367
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C63R3EL8KG600441

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 88,500 KM

Exceptional 2019 Ram 3500 - Only 80,000 km!Looking for a heavy-duty truck that combines power and reliability? Look no further than this exceptional 2019 Ram 3500 with only 80,000 km on the odometer.This well-maintained truck is built to handle the toughest jobs with ease, making it an ideal choice for those who require superior towing capacity and performance. The Ram 3500 is renowned for its durability and capability, and this low-mileage example is no exception.Key Features:- Year: 2019- Model: Ram 3500- Mileage: 80,000 km- Condition: Excellent- Features: Heavy-duty towing capacity, spacious interior, advanced technology- Trim: LaramieWhether you're hauling heavy loads, towing trailers, or navigating challenging terrain, this 2019 Ram 3500 is ready for any task you throw its way. With only 80,000 km on the clock, you can enjoy the benefits of a reliable truck that still has plenty of life left in it.Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a capable and dependable truck that can handle anything you need it to. Contact me today to arrange a test drive and see for yourself the exceptional quality of this 2019 Ram 3500.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2019 RAM 3500