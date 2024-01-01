Menu
2019 Toyota Camry

84,800 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Camry

HYBRID LE

2019 Toyota Camry

HYBRID LE

Location

BC First Nations Financing

2198 Windsail Pl, Squamish, BC V8B 0H3

604-788-1378

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1B21HK0KU511486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC1025
  • Mileage 84,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BC First Nations Financing

BC First Nations Financing

2198 Windsail Pl, Squamish, BC V8B 0H3

604-788-XXXX

604-788-1378

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

BC First Nations Financing

604-788-1378

2019 Toyota Camry