<p><span style=color: #242424; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Rev up your adventures with the 2020 Ford Explorer Sport Limited! Impeccably maintained with only 80,000 km on the odometer. Experience power and luxury in one sleek package. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a top-of-the-line SUV. Contact now and drive into the future!</span></p>

2020 Ford Explorer

80,400 KM

BC First Nations Financing

2198 Windsail Pl, Squamish, BC V8B 0H3

604-788-1378

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
80,400KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 80,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Rev up your adventures with the 2020 Ford Explorer Sport Limited! Impeccably maintained with only 80,000 km on the odometer. Experience power and luxury in one sleek package. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a top-of-the-line SUV. Contact now and drive into the future!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

