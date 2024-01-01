$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
BC First Nations Financing
2198 Windsail Pl, Squamish, BC V8B 0H3
604-788-1378
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,400KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 80,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Rev up your adventures with the 2020 Ford Explorer Sport Limited! Impeccably maintained with only 80,000 km on the odometer. Experience power and luxury in one sleek package. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a top-of-the-line SUV. Contact now and drive into the future!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
2020 Ford Explorer