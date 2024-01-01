$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Dodge Challenger
GT AWD
Location
BC First Nations Financing
2198 Windsail Pl, Squamish, BC V8B 0H3
604-788-1378
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
33,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDZKG5MH550896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
