2022 Honda Civic
Touring
Location
BC First Nations Financing
2198 Windsail Pl, Squamish, BC V8B 0H3
604-788-1378
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
34,200KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,200 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 For Sale: 2022 Honda Civic Touring Model with ONLY 30,000 km! 🚗Looking for a sleek and high-performing ride? Look no further! This 2022 Honda Civic Touring Model is up for grabs, and it's in pristine condition with only 30,000 kilometers on the clock!💫 Key Features:- Stylish design and aerodynamic body- Luxurious leather interior with heated seats- Power sunroof for a breezy drive- Advanced technology features, including Apple CarPlay & Android Auto- Superior fuel efficiency for economical driving- Enhanced safety features for peace of mind on the roadThis Civic Touring model is not just a car; it's a statement! Whether you're cruising through the city streets or embarking on a road trip, this Civic will elevate your driving experience to a whole new level.Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a low mileage 2022 Honda Civic Touring! Contact me today to schedule a test drive and make this stunning vehicle yours before it's gone! 🌟
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
