🚗 For Sale: 2022 Honda Civic Touring Model with ONLY 30,000 km! 🚗

Looking for a sleek and high-performing ride? Look no further! This 2022 Honda Civic Touring Model is up for grabs, and its in pristine condition with only 30,000 kilometers on the clock! 💫 Key Features:
- Stylish design and aerodynamic body - Luxurious leather interior with heated seats - Power sunroof for a breezy drive
- Advanced technology features, including Apple CarPlay & Android Auto - Superior fuel efficiency for economical driving - Enhanced safety features for peace of mind on the road This Civic Touring model is not just a car; its a statement! Whether youre cruising through the city streets or embarking on a road trip, this Civic will elevate your driving experience to a whole new level.

Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a low mileage 2022 Honda Civic Touring! Contact me today to schedule a test drive and make this stunning vehicle yours before its gone! 🌟

34,200 KM

$CALL

Touring

BC First Nations Financing

2198 Windsail Pl, Squamish, BC V8B 0H3

604-788-1378

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
34,200KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,200 KM

Vehicle Description

🚗 For Sale: 2022 Honda Civic Touring Model with ONLY 30,000 km! 🚗Looking for a sleek and high-performing ride? Look no further! This 2022 Honda Civic Touring Model is up for grabs, and it's in pristine condition with only 30,000 kilometers on the clock!💫 Key Features:- Stylish design and aerodynamic body- Luxurious leather interior with heated seats- Power sunroof for a breezy drive- Advanced technology features, including Apple CarPlay & Android Auto- Superior fuel efficiency for economical driving- Enhanced safety features for peace of mind on the roadThis Civic Touring model is not just a car; it's a statement! Whether you're cruising through the city streets or embarking on a road trip, this Civic will elevate your driving experience to a whole new level.Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a low mileage 2022 Honda Civic Touring! Contact me today to schedule a test drive and make this stunning vehicle yours before it's gone! 🌟

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2198 Windsail Pl, Squamish, BC V8B 0H3

604-788-1378

