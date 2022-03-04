$14,900+ tax & licensing
1977 Ford GT
CAPRI 2.8L
Location
White Rock Sports & Imports
3601 King George Highway, Surrey, BC V4P 1B6
604-536-4533
- Listing ID: 8648648
- Stock #: p1408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WAS $ 14900 ON SALE FOR $ 13900 / PRETTY RARE SIGHT NOW DAYS / 1977 MERCURY / FORD CAPRI / GERMAN BUILT 2.8L ENGINE / STD TRANS / 2DOOR / BLUE WITH BLACK INTERIOR / GARAGE KEPT/ IN STORAGE FOR OVER 12 YEARS / CAPRI WAS DELIVERED ( NEW ) TO CANADIAN FORCES IN THE NETHERLANDS / BODY RESTORED / INTERIOR REDONE / ENGINE REBUILT / WITH PERFORMENCE CAM / ALUMINUM OFFENHUASER INTAKE / 390 4 BARREL CARB / BODY STRIPED DOWN BY PREVIOUS OWNER (RETIRE BODY MAN) / COMES WITH RECORDS / .SUBLET BILLS OVER $ 37500.00 WITH OUT OWNERS LABOUR / FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS EXCELLNT SURVIVOR PHONE 604 536 4533 0R 778 998 4533 TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING. DOCUMENTAION FEE ONLY $ 195.00
Vehicle Features
