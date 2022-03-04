Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1977 Ford GT

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Sports & Imports

604-536-4533

Contact Seller
1977 Ford GT

1977 Ford GT

CAPRI 2.8L

Watch This Vehicle

1977 Ford GT

CAPRI 2.8L

Location

White Rock Sports & Imports

3601 King George Highway, Surrey, BC V4P 1B6

604-536-4533

Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8648648
  • Stock #: p1408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WAS $ 14900 ON SALE FOR  $ 13900 / PRETTY RARE SIGHT NOW DAYS / 1977 MERCURY / FORD CAPRI / GERMAN BUILT  2.8L ENGINE / STD TRANS / 2DOOR / BLUE WITH BLACK INTERIOR / GARAGE KEPT/ IN STORAGE FOR OVER 12 YEARS / CAPRI WAS DELIVERED ( NEW ) TO CANADIAN FORCES IN THE NETHERLANDS / BODY RESTORED / INTERIOR REDONE / ENGINE REBUILT / WITH PERFORMENCE CAM / ALUMINUM OFFENHUASER INTAKE / 390 4 BARREL CARB / BODY STRIPED DOWN BY PREVIOUS OWNER (RETIRE  BODY MAN) / COMES WITH RECORDS / .SUBLET BILLS OVER $ 37500.00  WITH OUT OWNERS LABOUR / FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS EXCELLNT SURVIVOR PHONE 604 536 4533 0R 778 998 4533 TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING.                                                                                   DOCUMENTAION FEE ONLY $ 195.00

 

Vehicle Features

Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Sports & Imports

2012 Mercedes-Benz G...
 86,000 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz R...
 116,000 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz G...
 138,000 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic

Email White Rock Sports & Imports

White Rock Sports & Imports

White Rock Sports & Imports

3601 King George Highway, Surrey, BC V4P 1B6

Call Dealer

604-536-XXXX

(click to show)

604-536-4533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory