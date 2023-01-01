$9,995+ tax & licensing
1993 Mazda Miata MX-5
AUTO, SUPER CLEAN, WARRANTY, FINANCING, INSPECTED W/BCAA WARRANTY
Location
SK Automarket
104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-542-4970
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
122,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1NA3519P0405242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
EXTREMELY CLEAN AND TIDY MIATA WITH HARD TOP AND AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. COMES WITH WARANTY, IN-HOUSE FINANCING, FULLY INSPECTED WITH BCAA MEMBERSHIP!
Welcome to the Automarket, your community Sports Car Dealership of "YES". We are featuring an extremely clean and beautiful Miata. This awesome little car comes with Automatic Transmission and a Hard Top (missing the glass but available) and the Soft Top is in great condition.
Having been fully inspected we know that the Timing Belt, Water Pump, V/C Gasket, Starter, Battery and all Belts have been replaced, the Brakes are 50% New in Front and 70% New in the Rear, Tires are 60% Front and 80% Rear. The Air Bag is Inop so it's a good time to replace the steering wheel with a Leather or Wood Momo Design that would look awesome. We have also changed the oil and had the vehicle detailed for your safety and enjoyment.
This car has been extremely well priced for the Winter Season and it is parked out of the rain in our underground Parkade with 16 of our other convertibles. The hard top alone is worth over $500 so don't miss out on this great opportunity to own a gorgeous Miata at a great price. This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1993 Mazda Miata MX-5