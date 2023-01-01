Menu
EXTREMELY  CLEAN AND TIDY MIATA WITH HARD TOP AND AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. COMES WITH WARANTY, IN-HOUSE FINANCING, FULLY INSPECTED WITH BCAA MEMBERSHIP!

Welcome to the Automarket, your community Sports Car Dealership of "YES". We are featuring an extremely clean and beautiful Miata. This awesome little car comes with Automatic Transmission and a Hard Top (missing the glass but available) and the Soft Top is in great condition.

Having been fully inspected we know that the Timing Belt, Water Pump, V/C Gasket, Starter, Battery and all Belts have been replaced, the Brakes are 50% New in Front and 70% New in the Rear, Tires are 60% Front and 80% Rear. The Air Bag is Inop so it's a good time to replace the steering wheel with a Leather or Wood Momo Design that would look awesome. We have also changed the oil and had the vehicle detailed for your safety and enjoyment.

This car has been extremely well priced for the Winter Season and it is parked out of the rain in our underground Parkade with 16 of our other convertibles. The hard top alone is worth over $500 so don't miss out on this great opportunity to own a gorgeous Miata at a great price.

1993 Mazda Miata MX-5

122,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
1993 Mazda Miata MX-5

AUTO, SUPER CLEAN, WARRANTY, FINANCING, INSPECTED W/BCAA WARRANTY

1993 Mazda Miata MX-5

AUTO, SUPER CLEAN, WARRANTY, FINANCING, INSPECTED W/BCAA WARRANTY

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1NA3519P0405242

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

1993 Mazda Miata MX-5