1994 AC Cars Cobra

0 KM

Details Description

$53,995

+ tax & licensing
$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

1994 AC Cars Cobra

1994 AC Cars Cobra

Professionally Built

1994 AC Cars Cobra

Professionally Built

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9311641
  Stock #: LC0935AAA
  VIN: 0000BCS8445211194

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Stock # LC0935AAA
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Replica professionally built by Cobra builder Wolf Zinc from Can Am Motorcars. The build took place over a two year span 1992-1994. The car is registered as a 1994 Cobra, it was never plated until 1999.
Balanced Big Block 402 stroked to 454 LS6 specs. ALL G.M Performance parts, 11 1/2 compression. Engine is behind the fron axel and mounted 2 1/2'' off center balance of drivers weight.
B&M -7000-R4 trans with Hurst 1/4 stick shift. Hand laid fiberglass with kevlar body. Butler Restraint System drivers seat. Winston Cup Bassett Rims. 3'' stainless exhaust with 3 chamber flow Masters. Aldon Nitrogen Shocks, adjustable coil covers, panhard bar, Ford 9'' with Moser 31 Spline axels, full time Detroit Locker, 4 link suspension, driveshaft loop ect. Lexan windsheild, 17 gallon fuel cell, removable 3 point rollbar, split tonneau cover, 4 piston wilwood discs front drums rear with floor mounted proportioning valve, Battery kill switch.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

