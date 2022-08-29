$53,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,995
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
1994 AC Cars Cobra
1994 AC Cars Cobra
Professionally Built
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$53,995
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9311641
- Stock #: LC0935AAA
- VIN: 0000BCS8445211194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # LC0935AAA
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Balanced Big Block 402 stroked to 454 LS6 specs. ALL G.M Performance parts, 11 1/2 compression. Engine is behind the fron axel and mounted 2 1/2'' off center balance of drivers weight.
B&M -7000-R4 trans with Hurst 1/4 stick shift. Hand laid fiberglass with kevlar body. Butler Restraint System drivers seat. Winston Cup Bassett Rims. 3'' stainless exhaust with 3 chamber flow Masters. Aldon Nitrogen Shocks, adjustable coil covers, panhard bar, Ford 9'' with Moser 31 Spline axels, full time Detroit Locker, 4 link suspension, driveshaft loop ect. Lexan windsheild, 17 gallon fuel cell, removable 3 point rollbar, split tonneau cover, 4 piston wilwood discs front drums rear with floor mounted proportioning valve, Battery kill switch.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Langley Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2