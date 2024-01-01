Menu
New Arrival! This 1999 Jeep TJ is for sale today. 

This SUV has 170,102 kms. Its brown in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 181HP 4.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. 

Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. 

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

1999 Jeep TJ

170,102 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
1999 Jeep TJ

Sport

1999 Jeep TJ

Sport

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

170,102KM
Used
VIN 1J4FY19SXXP461263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 170,102 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 1999 Jeep TJ is for sale today.

This SUV has 170,102 kms. It's brown in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 181HP 4.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

1999 Jeep TJ