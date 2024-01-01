$CALL+ tax & licensing
1999 Jeep TJ
Sport
1999 Jeep TJ
Sport
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
170,102KM
Used
VIN 1J4FY19SXXP461263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 170,102 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 1999 Jeep TJ is for sale today.
This SUV has 170,102 kms. It's brown in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 181HP 4.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
1999 Jeep TJ