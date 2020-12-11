Menu
1999 Porsche Boxster

158,040 KM

$14,980

+ tax & licensing
$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

King George Nissan

604-536-3644

1999 Porsche Boxster

1999 Porsche Boxster

Location

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

604-536-3644

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

158,040KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6354143
  Stock #: B3810B
  VIN: WP0CA2988XU631127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # B3810B
  • Mileage 158,040 KM

Vehicle Description

CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

King George Nissan

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

