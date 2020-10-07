+ taxes & licensing
604-498-2888
13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9
Introducing the 2000 BMW 528! This is a superior vehicle at an affordable price! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 140,000 kilometers! BMW prioritized comfort and style by including: power front seats, high intensity discharge headlights, and air conditioning. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a 2.8 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
