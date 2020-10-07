Menu
2000 BMW 528

135,156 KM

Details Description Features

$6,980

+ tax & licensing
$6,980

+ taxes & licensing

Surrey Mitsubishi

604-498-2888

Contact Seller
2000 BMW 528

2000 BMW 528

I

2000 BMW 528

I

Location

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

604-498-2888

$6,980

+ taxes & licensing

135,156KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6046050
  • Stock #: UCU23650
  • VIN: WBADM6345YGU23650

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,156 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2000 BMW 528! This is a superior vehicle at an affordable price! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 140,000 kilometers! BMW prioritized comfort and style by including: power front seats, high intensity discharge headlights, and air conditioning. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a 2.8 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Traction Control System
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Premium Sound System
Cassette
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Rear Wheel Drive
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Cell Phone Hookup
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire

Surrey Mitsubishi

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

604-498-2888

