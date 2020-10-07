2000 BMW 528

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Traction Control System Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Mirror Memory Seating Bucket Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Cassette Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Cell Phone Hookup Premium Synthetic Seats Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.