2000 Ford Explorer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

beautiful local find! Drives and looks excellent! Clean title, all options, tires like new!

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette

AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Rear Seat Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Luggage Rack

Aluminum Wheels

Running Boards/Side Steps Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.