2000 Ford Explorer

Eddie Bauer

2000 Ford Explorer

Eddie Bauer

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Sale Price

$2,850

+ taxes & licensing

  • 199,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4481793
  • Stock #: E500
  • VIN: 1FMZU84P1YZA82261
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

beautiful local find! Drives and looks excellent! Clean title, all options, tires like new!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

