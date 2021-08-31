2000 Suzuki Vitara

+ taxes & licensing
New to OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch, we’re pleased to offer this immaculate locally-owned and meticulously serviced 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara JX! With riidiculously low mileage for the model year and accompanied by a near-perfect accident history, this pristine smoke-free OpenRoad Certified 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara JX has been maintained in immaculate condition both inside and out! Equipped with 2.5L DOHC 6-cylinder gasoline engine producing 155 Hp and 160 ft/lbs of torque channeled through an 5 speed manual transmission with 4WD, this 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara provides you the functionality and capability of a small SUV, with the fuel economy of a compact car! Features include: air conditioning, anti-lock braking system, power locks with keyless entry, power windows, power heated exterior mirrors, 16" alloy wheels, and more! To truly witness the incredible value that this magnificent 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara JX represents in this exceptional condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $499 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!
