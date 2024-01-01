$CALL+ tax & licensing
2000 Toyota Sienna
2000 Toyota Sienna
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 203,798 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2000 Toyota Sienna, available at H2H Auto Group! This well-maintained minivan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, ensuring smooth and efficient performance. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, navigating city streets and highway journeys is a breeze. This Sienna has 203,798 km on the odometer, a testament to its durable construction and commitment to getting you where you need to go.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable and convenient cabin, featuring spacious seating for the whole family. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, making your daily commute a breeze. Stay cool and comfortable year-round with the air conditioning and stay safe with the driver and passenger airbags. This Sienna also features a CD player for your entertainment needs.
Here are five of the key features of this vehicle:
- Spacious and Reliable: With its minivan body style and proven Toyota reliability, this Sienna is perfect for families on the go.
- Smooth and Efficient Ride: The 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission ensure a comfortable and efficient driving experience.
- Power and Convenience: Enjoy features like power windows, locks, and mirrors for added convenience and ease of use.
- Safety First: Stay protected with driver and passenger airbags, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.
- Your Entertainment Hub: Enjoy your favorite tunes with the built-in CD player.
Come visit H2H Auto Group today and see this reliable and spacious Toyota Sienna for yourself!
