<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2000 Toyota Sienna, available at H2H Auto Group! This well-maintained minivan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, ensuring smooth and efficient performance. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, navigating city streets and highway journeys is a breeze. This Sienna has 203,798 km on the odometer, a testament to its durable construction and commitment to getting you where you need to go.</p><p>Inside, youll find a comfortable and convenient cabin, featuring spacious seating for the whole family. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, making your daily commute a breeze. Stay cool and comfortable year-round with the air conditioning and stay safe with the driver and passenger airbags. This Sienna also features a CD player for your entertainment needs.</p><p>Here are five of the key features of this vehicle:</p><ol><li><strong>Spacious and Reliable:</strong> With its minivan body style and proven Toyota reliability, this Sienna is perfect for families on the go.</li><li><strong>Smooth and Efficient Ride:</strong> The 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission ensure a comfortable and efficient driving experience.</li><li><strong>Power and Convenience:</strong> Enjoy features like power windows, locks, and mirrors for added convenience and ease of use.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> Stay protected with driver and passenger airbags, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.</li><li><strong>Your Entertainment Hub:</strong> Enjoy your favorite tunes with the built-in CD player.</li></ol><p>Come visit H2H Auto Group today and see this reliable and spacious Toyota Sienna for yourself!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2000 Toyota Sienna

203,798 KM

11967453

Logo_NoBadges

Used
203,798KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T3ZF13C3YU188439

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 203,798 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

