Menu
Account
Sign In

2000 Volkswagen Golf

164,324 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2000 Volkswagen Golf

GLS 4dr HB Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Volkswagen Golf

GLS 4dr HB Auto

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,324KM
VIN WVWGA21J9YW210488

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,324 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2006 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO for sale in Surrey, BC
2006 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO 136,282 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Civic DX 2dr Auto for sale in Surrey, BC
2010 Honda Civic DX 2dr Auto 227,856 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Kia Spectra LX 4dr Sdn Auto for sale in Surrey, BC
2008 Kia Spectra LX 4dr Sdn Auto 94,062 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2000 Volkswagen Golf