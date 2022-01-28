$3,950+ tax & licensing
$3,950
+ taxes & licensing
2000 Volkswagen New Beetle
GL
Location
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
215,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8178934
- Stock #: R516
- VIN: 3VWBA21C7YM405322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 215,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HERBIE. RUNS WELL. WE HAVE HAD HIM FOR ADVERTISING FOR YEARS. VERY COOL.
Vehicle Features
HERBIE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
