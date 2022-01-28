2000 Volkswagen New Beetle

Menu
215,000 KM

Details Description Features

GL

GL

Location

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

+ taxes & licensing

215,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8178934
  • Stock #: R516
  • VIN: 3VWBA21C7YM405322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERBIE.  RUNS WELL.  WE HAVE HAD HIM FOR ADVERTISING FOR YEARS.  VERY COOL. 

Vehicle Features

HERBIE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

