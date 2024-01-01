$CALL+ tax & licensing
2001 BMW 3 Series
2dr Cpe
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H7171
- Mileage 88,785 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a sleek and sporty sedan with a touch of luxury? Look no further than this 2001 BMW 3 Series Coupe, now available at H2H Auto Group. This classic beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, a smooth automatic transmission, and the iconic BMW driving experience. With its timeless black exterior and plush interior, this 3 Series Coupe turns heads wherever it goes.
This well-maintained vehicle has only 88,785 km on the odometer, ensuring you'll enjoy many miles of driving pleasure to come. It comes packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, cruise control, power windows, and heated mirrors.
Here are five features that add a touch of sizzle to this 2001 BMW 3 Series Coupe:
- The sleek, sporty design of the 2-door coupe is sure to turn heads.
- The powerful 6-cylinder engine delivers a thrilling driving experience.
- The comfortable bucket seats provide excellent support for long drives.
- Keyless entry and power door locks add a touch of convenience.
- Heated mirrors keep you comfortable and safe in all weather conditions.
Come see this beauty in person at H2H Auto Group today!
