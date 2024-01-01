Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a sleek and sporty sedan with a touch of luxury? Look no further than this 2001 BMW 3 Series Coupe, now available at H2H Auto Group. This classic beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, a smooth automatic transmission, and the iconic BMW driving experience. With its timeless black exterior and plush interior, this 3 Series Coupe turns heads wherever it goes.</p><p>This well-maintained vehicle has only 88,785 km on the odometer, ensuring youll enjoy many miles of driving pleasure to come. It comes packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, cruise control, power windows, and heated mirrors.</p><p>Here are five features that add a touch of sizzle to this 2001 BMW 3 Series Coupe:</p><ol><li><strong>The sleek, sporty design</strong> of the 2-door coupe is sure to turn heads.</li><li><strong>The powerful 6-cylinder engine</strong> delivers a thrilling driving experience.</li><li><strong>The comfortable bucket seats</strong> provide excellent support for long drives.</li><li><strong>Keyless entry and power door locks</strong> add a touch of convenience.</li><li><strong>Heated mirrors</strong> keep you comfortable and safe in all weather conditions.</li></ol><p>Come see this beauty in person at H2H Auto Group today!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2001 BMW 3 Series

88,785 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2001 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cpe

Watch This Vehicle
11943336

2001 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cpe

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,785KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBABN33471JW57171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H7171
  • Mileage 88,785 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a sleek and sporty sedan with a touch of luxury? Look no further than this 2001 BMW 3 Series Coupe, now available at H2H Auto Group. This classic beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, a smooth automatic transmission, and the iconic BMW driving experience. With its timeless black exterior and plush interior, this 3 Series Coupe turns heads wherever it goes.

This well-maintained vehicle has only 88,785 km on the odometer, ensuring you'll enjoy many miles of driving pleasure to come. It comes packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, cruise control, power windows, and heated mirrors.

Here are five features that add a touch of sizzle to this 2001 BMW 3 Series Coupe:

  1. The sleek, sporty design of the 2-door coupe is sure to turn heads.
  2. The powerful 6-cylinder engine delivers a thrilling driving experience.
  3. The comfortable bucket seats provide excellent support for long drives.
  4. Keyless entry and power door locks add a touch of convenience.
  5. Heated mirrors keep you comfortable and safe in all weather conditions.

Come see this beauty in person at H2H Auto Group today!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra AUTO FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Hyundai Elantra AUTO FINANCING AVAILABLE 133,492 KM $14,998 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda Accord FULLY LOADED FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2007 Honda Accord FULLY LOADED FINANCING AVAILABLE 179,900 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta FULLY LOADED FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Volkswagen Jetta FULLY LOADED FINANCING AVAILABLE 159,385 KM $14,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2001 BMW 3 Series