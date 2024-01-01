$CALL+ tax & licensing
2001 Ford Econoline
LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, XLT WAGON
2001 Ford Econoline
LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, XLT WAGON
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 38,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM, ACCIDENT FREE,
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Call Dealer
604-496-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-496-5123