2001 Ford Econoline

174,524 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
XL

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8349600
  • Stock #: AA21122
  • VIN: 1FDXE45F51HA16911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 20
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

