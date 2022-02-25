$29,995+ tax & licensing
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
604-496-5123
2001 Ford Econoline
2001 Ford Econoline
XL
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
174,524KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8349600
- Stock #: AA21122
- VIN: 1FDXE45F51HA16911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 20
- Stock # AA21122
- Mileage 174,524 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3