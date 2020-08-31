Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2001 GMC Sierra 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
2001 GMC Sierra 1500

2001 GMC Sierra 1500

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2001 GMC Sierra 1500

SL

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5742561
  • Stock #: AA20192
  • VIN: 2GTEK19T311130363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # AA20192
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, SL, Ext Cab, 4WD, 144" w/base, remote entry, power windows/locks/mirrors, cruise control, tilt wheel & more.  Please drop by for check out this very affodable 4X4.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

2017 Ford Transit 25...
 129,000 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 36,500 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2006 Ford Econoline XL
 152,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory