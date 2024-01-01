Menu
Account
Sign In
New Arrival! This 2001 Nissan Pathfinder is for sale today. <br> <br>Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

2001 Nissan Pathfinder

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2001 Nissan Pathfinder

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Nissan Pathfinder

LE

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN JN8DR09Y61W597903

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25650A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2001 Nissan Pathfinder is for sale today.

It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Surrey, BC
2012 Ford Escape XLT 134,516 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 3500 Longhorn for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 RAM 3500 Longhorn 218,545 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Heated Seats for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Heated Seats 123,000 KM $33,881 + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2001 Nissan Pathfinder