$5,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,800
+ taxes & licensing
AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.
604-814-6220
2001 Volkswagen Jetta
2001 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr Sdn GLS Auto
Location
AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-814-6220
$5,800
+ taxes & licensing
104,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9233494
- Stock #: AFK22-52500
- VIN: 3VWSK29MX1M152500
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFK22-52500
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2001 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr GLS Automatic Transmission, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Tilted Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Radio AM/FM, In Great Running Condition, Low Milage 104000KM, Very Clean Interior and Exterior, Free One Year Warranty Included with the price
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.
AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2