2001 Volkswagen Jetta

104,000 KM

Details

$5,800

+ tax & licensing
$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

604-814-6220

2001 Volkswagen Jetta

2001 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr Sdn GLS Auto

2001 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr Sdn GLS Auto

Location

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-814-6220

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

104,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9233494
  • Stock #: AFK22-52500
  • VIN: 3VWSK29MX1M152500

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFK22-52500
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2001 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr GLS Automatic Transmission, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Tilted Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Radio AM/FM, In Great Running Condition, Low Milage 104000KM, Very Clean Interior and Exterior, Free One Year Warranty Included with the price

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

2012 Chevrolet Malib...
 130,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Patriot 4W...
 170,000 KM
$9,800 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Expre...
 230,000 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic

Email AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-814-6220

