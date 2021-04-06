Menu
2002 Dodge Caravan

175,139 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

King George Nissan

604-536-3644

4dr Sport 113 WB

Location

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

604-536-3644

175,139KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6977291
  • Stock #: 767135B
  • VIN: 1B8GP45R22B533043

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 767135B
  • Mileage 175,139 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC, AIR COND, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, CRUISE, TILT, ALLOY WHEELS, 7 PASSENGER. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.

