2002 Dodge Dakota

158,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2002 Dodge Dakota

2002 Dodge Dakota

Sport

2002 Dodge Dakota

Sport

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

  Listing ID: 5353964
  Stock #: AA20141
  VIN: 1B7HL38X82S700630

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA20141
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, Dakota, extra cab, cd, air, privacy glass, aluminum wheels, canopy and more to enjoy.  Please drop by for a look and a testdrive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

